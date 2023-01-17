ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Program aims to connect Kentucky military families with childcare

By Associated Press
FOX 56
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has been identified as one of the first states to receive federal approval for an initiative meant to connect military families with quality childcare, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The effort to increase childcare options for military families is being offered through the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood – PLUS program , the governor said recently.

The program provides child care fee assistance to eligible military families when on-base or installation care is unavailable, the governor’s office said. It benefits childcare providers through the opportunity to increase income and grow their businesses by including military families.

Families taking part in the program will receive a $1,500 monthly stipend to help with childcare expenses, Beshear’s office said. The goal is to encourage retention in the armed forces.

“I am proud to be governor during a time when we are making child care more accessible to our hard-working military families,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

