d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Redbank Valley/Clarion, Port Allegany/Otto-Eldred Boys, Titusville/Eisenhower Girls Basketball Games Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Redbank Valley at Clarion and Port Allegany at Otto-Eldred boys, as well as the Titusville at Eisenhower girls basketball games on Thursday, Jan. 19. Chris Rossetti will have the call from Clarion, Andy Close from Duke Center, and...
d9and10sports.com
Undefeated No More: Moniteau Hands State-Ranked N. Clarion First Loss; Sheeler, Caskey, Anderson Have Career Highs in Wins Jan. 20, 2023
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Using a strong start, Moniteau handed visiting and state-ranked North Clarion its first loss of the season, 40-25. Also see District 9 Boys’ Recaps • District 10 Recaps. The Lady Warriors’ win snapped a 23-game regular-season win streak for the She-Wolves (14-1), who...
d9and10sports.com
DuBois Chosen to Host Junior Little League Eastern Regionals for Next Three Years
DUBOIS, Pa. – The City of DuBois has been chosen to host the 2023 through 2025 Junior Little League Eastern Regionals. Junior Little League, run by Little League International, is for 13 and 14-year-olds. “It is something we have always wanted,” DuBois City Manager Herm Suplizio told the YDL...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Karns City at North Clarion Girls Wednesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Karns City at North Clarion girls’ basketball game Wednesday. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game from North Clarion High School. The broadcast will go live between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m....
d9and10sports.com
Second-half Run Helps Redbank Valley Boys Rally Past Clarion; O-E Boys Make NTL Statement; ECC Girls Survive Against Ridgway Jan. 19, 2023
CLARION, Pa. – A strong second half helped Redbank Valley rally to beat Clarion, 44-38, in Clarion. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Bulldogs, who climbed back to .500 (8-8) with the victory after starting the season, 2-8/ Redbank Valley trailed 22-17 at halftime and was down...
d9and10sports.com
Four D9/10 Girls Teams; 2 Boys Teams in Trib HSSN State Rankings
GREENSBURG, Pa. – Four District 9 and District 10 girls’ teams and two boys’ teams are in the Jan. 17 Trib HSSN State basketball rankings. On the girls’ side, Punxsutawney is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, Redbank Valley is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, Fairview is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A (Editor’s note – Fairview is a Class 4A team this cycle), and North Clarion is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.
d9and10sports.com
Clarion, Mercyhurst Wrestling Get Wins Friday
CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Golden Eagle wrestling team wrestled their first match in front of home fans for nearly a year and matched the crowd’s passion with their own, coming out hot for a 25-12 dual victory over George Mason in Tippin Gymnasium. After nine straight duals...
