SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after Social Security numbers belonging to her and her family were publicly exposed. The Washington Post reported 14 days ago that the House Jan. 6 committee had posted almost 2,000 Social Security numbers connected to people who visited the White House at the end of 2020 when former President Donald Trump was still in office. According to that report from Aaron Schaffer and Patrick Marley, Social Security numbers by Noem’s name as well as the names of her children and husband were posted online; other political officials were listed as visitors, too.

