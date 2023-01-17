A Pennsylvania teen is suspected in a “swatting” incident in East Lyme over the summer that forced a large police response to a condominium complex. A male, later identified as a 15-year-old from Pennsylvania, called the dispatch center just after 2:30 p.m. and said his brother shot his father and the father might be dead, police said. He told dispatchers that he and his mother were hiding, and his brother was searching the residence for them.

EAST LYME, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO