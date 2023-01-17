Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested After Months-Long Investigation Into Middletown Shooting
A Middletown woman is facing charges after a months-long investigation into a shooting incident that happened in 2022. Police said they were called to the Traverse Square housing complex to investigate a reported shooting on May 15. Authorities determined that two people had shot at each other in broad daylight...
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired at Home in Portland: Police
Portland police are investigating after someone fired several shots at a home in Portland early Friday morning. Officers responded to Maple Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found several shell casings in the road and saw that several bullets has...
NBC Connecticut
Man Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds After Hartford Shooting
A Hartford man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Elliott Street Thursday night. Police said they were called to the area of 22 Elliott St. at about 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot and Killed in New Haven
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Haven Wednesday night. Authorities said the shooting happened on River Street near James Street at about 8:30 p.m. Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford
State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
NBC Connecticut
Several Arrests Expected After Fight Breaks Out at Middletown Basketball Game
Middletown Public Schools said they're anticipating numerous arrests after a fight broke out at a high school basketball game earlier this week. A fight broke out between students and adult spectators at the varsity basketball game between Middletown and Weaver high schools Tuesday night. School officials said some student-athletes acted...
NBC Connecticut
Police, FBI Investigating Theft of $375K From Town of Seymour
Seymour police are investigating the theft of about $375,000 in town funds, according to Police Chief John Bucherati. Police in Seymour are working with the State's Attorney's Office and the FBI on the investigation, Bucherati said. He did not release any futher details. Seymour First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis posted on...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Officer Describes Helping Man Threatening to Jump Off Bridge
As the usual traffic moved across the Ferry Street bridge last Friday, everything else stopped for Officer Shane Wityak and a man who stood near the top of that bridge. “I could tell by his body language that he was kind of more open to conversation, so we took a soft approach,” said Wityak.
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot While Cars Speed Through Hamden, New Haven
A man has critical injuries after being shot while speeding next to another car through Hamden and New Haven Friday afternoon. New Haven Police said they were called to a hospital in town after a person with a gunshot wound showed up. A 21-year-old resident was shot while two cars drove next to each other speeding.
NBC Connecticut
Route 320 Reopens in Willington
Route 320 was closed in Willington after a crash, but it has reopened. State police said there was a two-car crash on Eldredge Road just after 10:40 a.m. and at least one person was taken to the hospital. No information was available on the extent of the injuries. Route 320...
NBC Connecticut
Pennsylvania Teen Suspected in Swatting Incident at East Lyme Condos
A Pennsylvania teen is suspected in a “swatting” incident in East Lyme over the summer that forced a large police response to a condominium complex. A male, later identified as a 15-year-old from Pennsylvania, called the dispatch center just after 2:30 p.m. and said his brother shot his father and the father might be dead, police said. He told dispatchers that he and his mother were hiding, and his brother was searching the residence for them.
NBC Connecticut
Person Dies After Crashing Into Tree in Woodbridge
A person has died after a motor vehicle accident in Woodbridge Friday night. Police said they were called to a crash in the area of Route 114 near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road at about 6:30 p.m. Authorities said they saw a vehicle traveling north that had veered off...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Woman Struck and Killed on Route 8 in Shelton: Police
A 33-year-old Bridgeport woman has died after she got out of the vehicle she was driving and was hit by another vehicle on Route 8 in Shelton early Thursday morning, according to state police. State police identified the woman as Joan Marie Forgas and said she was struck around 12:13...
NBC Connecticut
Police Seeking Driver After Fatal Hit-and-Run in East Hartford
Police said a person has died after being hit by a driver who fled the scene in East Hartford and investigators are looking for a silver Hyundai with front-end damage. Officers responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a person had been hit by a vehicle.
NBC Connecticut
Victim of Fatal Tractor Trailer Overpass Fall in Westchester County ID'd as CT Driver
Police identified the victim of the fatal accident in which a tractor trailer plunged off a suburban New York overpass onto the highway below on Wednesday. The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police.
NBC Connecticut
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Closed After Crash
Both sides of New Britain Avenue are closed in West Hartford Friday morning. Police said a commercial vehicle hit wires near 1031 New Britain Ave. The road is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue and police advise drivers to seek alternate routes through the area.
NBC Connecticut
CT Police Officer Has Emotional Encounter With Person on Verge of Jumping Off Bridge
An emotional encounter between a New Haven police officer and a man that was about to jump off a bridge was caught on camera. New Haven Police said Officers Wityak and Evans were alerted to a man in distress that was on the verge of jumping off the Ferry Street Bridge. The officers were patrolling the Fair Haven neighborhood at the time.
NBC Connecticut
Fallen Tree Injures Worker in Woodstock
A tree worker was injured when a tree fell on the person in Woodstock Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they were called to the area of 40 Route 197 shortly before 11 a.m. after a tree fell on a worker who was unresponsive. When crews arrived, the person was conscious...
NBC Connecticut
Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-91 South in Meriden
A crash involving several vehicles closed I-91 South in Meriden Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. between Exits 18 and 17, according to the Department of Transportation. State police said there were minor injuries reported. Some lanes reopened around 6 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 83 in Somers
Route 83 in Somers has been closed for hours after a crash. The road is closed at Billings Road after a vehicle hit a pole, according to CTRoads.org. The crash was reported at 12:13 a.m. Friday.
