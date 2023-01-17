IT'S ALIVE: Eagles "Hotel California" (Capital Centre, 1977)

It's rare to see a vocalist and a drummer in one, but the Eagles' Don Henley makes the feat of coordination look like riding a bike. That, combined with the seamless blend of guitars and vocal harmonies in this 1977 performance, gives this footage a firmly rooted place in rock history.When Eagles played Landover, Maryland's Capital Centre in March of 1977, they were in the wake of releasing one their most iconic albums. Hotel California was released that previous December, and went on to be one of the best-selling albums of all time. Their performance of the title track at the now-demolished arena outside of Washington, D.C. would help immortalize the location.Watch Eagles perform "Hotel California" at the Capital Centre in 1977 below.