ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

IT'S ALIVE: Eagles "Hotel California" (Capital Centre, 1977)

By Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHtCf_0kHUi04t00

It's rare to see a vocalist and a drummer in one, but the Eagles' Don Henley makes the feat of coordination look like riding a bike. That, combined with the seamless blend of guitars and vocal harmonies in this 1977 performance, gives this footage a firmly rooted place in rock history.When Eagles played Landover, Maryland's Capital Centre in March of 1977, they were in the wake of releasing one their most iconic albums. Hotel California was released that previous December, and went on to be one of the best-selling albums of all time. Their performance of the title track at the now-demolished arena outside of Washington, D.C. would help immortalize the location.Watch Eagles perform "Hotel California" at the Capital Centre in 1977 below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy