Charleston, SC

Charleston County opens applications process for local accommodations tax funding

HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston County Government is now accepting applications for distribution of approximately $300,000 to non-profit, 501(c) organizations that provide support and increase tourism in Charleston County through advertising/promotion and/or through the maintenance or operation of tourist-related buildings or facilities. The applications are reviewed by the Charleston...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Community invited to celebrate Folly Beach 'Pier Fest' in March

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will host the first-ever Folly Pier Fest on the new pier Saturday, March 11. Families are invited to enjoy festivities, live music, food trucks, drinks, and more. CCPRC says the event is a carnival-type atmosphere that's open...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Charleston native named new board chair of Palmetto Goodwill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Herbert L. Drayton III will serve as the next board chair of Palmetto Goodwill. Drayton was announced as the non-profit's board chair in a press release from Palmetto Goodwill on Jan. 18. He succeeds Kelly Jarrett in the position. A local civic leader and investor, he has served on the board since 2018.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
SC National Guard recruiting station to have relaunch and open house on Jan. 21

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Army National Guard is looking to increase recruitment through a relaunch and open house of its recruiting station. The event will take place on Jan. 21 at the recruiting station, 214 St. James Avenue Suite 110, Goose Creek, from 11 a.m. to p.m. According to the SC National Guard, will feature military vehicle displays, giveaways, snacks, table displays, and more. Local recruiters will also speak to the public about the benefits of belonging to the SC National Guard.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Lowcountry consumers opting for local eggs as prices reach record highs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From sun up to sun down, eggs can be found in just about every meal, but recently egg prices reached record highs due to a shortage. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a dozen eggs rose 60 percent in 2022. It's the largest single price increase of any food item.
CHARLESTON, SC
Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
CHARLESTON, SC
SC Ports sets record in 2022 with nearly 3 million TEUs moved

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Ports Authority (SC Ports) handled a record amount of containers at the Port of Charleston in 2022. According to a Jan. 19 press release from SC Ports, nearly 2.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were moved last year. The number marks a 1.5% increase in TEUs moved from 2021.
CHARLESTON, SC
Topgolf Charleston to host first charity golf tournament in March

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — TopGolf is hosting a charity event for Folds of Honor on Thursday, March 23. The golfing tournament, sponsored by Crews Chevrolet, will feature 35 bays of play on the top floor of TopGolf. Teams have begun registering, and sponsorships are available. Folds of Honor...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
A popular sports and fitness center in Hanahan set to close in February

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Dedication, commitment, and hard work are just some of the skills taught at The Factory in Hanahan. "It's just a safe place where all families come to and get all the work under one roof," said Kendrick Robinson, one of the co-owners of The Factory. "The whole family can come in, mom can be on the treadmill, dad can be lifting weights, the kids can be getting athletic training and we do it as a time where everyone can come together collectively and work out."
HANAHAN, SC
4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison

COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

