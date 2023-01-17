Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Charleston County opens applications process for local accommodations tax funding
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston County Government is now accepting applications for distribution of approximately $300,000 to non-profit, 501(c) organizations that provide support and increase tourism in Charleston County through advertising/promotion and/or through the maintenance or operation of tourist-related buildings or facilities. The applications are reviewed by the Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Community invited to celebrate Folly Beach 'Pier Fest' in March
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will host the first-ever Folly Pier Fest on the new pier Saturday, March 11. Families are invited to enjoy festivities, live music, food trucks, drinks, and more. CCPRC says the event is a carnival-type atmosphere that's open...
abcnews4.com
Charleston native named new board chair of Palmetto Goodwill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Herbert L. Drayton III will serve as the next board chair of Palmetto Goodwill. Drayton was announced as the non-profit's board chair in a press release from Palmetto Goodwill on Jan. 18. He succeeds Kelly Jarrett in the position. A local civic leader and investor, he has served on the board since 2018.
abcnews4.com
Camp Happy Days announces 32nd annual Cabooty Party benefit gala
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Camp Happy Days is preparing to host its 32nd annual Cabooty Party benefit Gala, A Night at Studio 54. On February 23 festival Hall will be turned into the iconic NYC studio 54 for an evening of fun. Themed food will be provided by Swig...
abcnews4.com
Hunter Graham wins 2023 Charleston County School District Spelling Bee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, the Charleston County School District Spelling Bee returned to being an in-person event. This year the event was held at Burke High School and Hunter Graham was declared the winner. Over the last few years, the spelling bee contest has been hosted online...
abcnews4.com
SC National Guard recruiting station to have relaunch and open house on Jan. 21
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Army National Guard is looking to increase recruitment through a relaunch and open house of its recruiting station. The event will take place on Jan. 21 at the recruiting station, 214 St. James Avenue Suite 110, Goose Creek, from 11 a.m. to p.m. According to the SC National Guard, will feature military vehicle displays, giveaways, snacks, table displays, and more. Local recruiters will also speak to the public about the benefits of belonging to the SC National Guard.
abcnews4.com
Veterans Affairs now offers free medical treatment to veterans in a suicidal crisis
As of this week, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) says veterans in a suicidal crisis can receive expanded free medical treatment. A VA 2022 report showed more than 6,000 veterans died by suicide. The expansion of the treatment is aimed to providing the care veterans need wherever and whenever they need it.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry consumers opting for local eggs as prices reach record highs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From sun up to sun down, eggs can be found in just about every meal, but recently egg prices reached record highs due to a shortage. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a dozen eggs rose 60 percent in 2022. It's the largest single price increase of any food item.
abcnews4.com
Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
abcnews4.com
REI to open Mt. Pleasant location and grand opening celebration in February
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — REI has announced a Mount Pleasant location is opening in Indigo Square on Feb 17. The outdoors shop invites the community to celebrate the Grand Opening from Friday, Feb 17. to Sunday, Feb 19. in Indigo Square off Highway 17 on Indigo Market Drive.
abcnews4.com
New McDonald's location in Summerville to host grand opening on January 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new McDonald's in Summerville has opened its doors. The Jedburg McDonald's, which is owned and operated by local business owners Jim, Sarah, and Ryan Booth, is hosting a grand opening on January 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be various activities...
abcnews4.com
Newest McDonald's in Summerville to have grand opening celebration on Jan. 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for the newest McDonald's location in the South Carolina Lowcountry at 2902 West Fifth North Street, Summerville. According to a press release from McDonald's, the ceremony will take place on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to...
abcnews4.com
SC Ports sets record in 2022 with nearly 3 million TEUs moved
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Ports Authority (SC Ports) handled a record amount of containers at the Port of Charleston in 2022. According to a Jan. 19 press release from SC Ports, nearly 2.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were moved last year. The number marks a 1.5% increase in TEUs moved from 2021.
abcnews4.com
Dog missing for more than 3 years reunited with family in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 3 1/2 years, a family in North Charleston had no idea where their dog, Roc, went. That all changed when they received a call from the Berkeley Animal Center letting them know that their sweet boy had been found. A Berkeley County Animal...
abcnews4.com
Topgolf Charleston to host first charity golf tournament in March
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — TopGolf is hosting a charity event for Folds of Honor on Thursday, March 23. The golfing tournament, sponsored by Crews Chevrolet, will feature 35 bays of play on the top floor of TopGolf. Teams have begun registering, and sponsorships are available. Folds of Honor...
abcnews4.com
Authentic Italian all-day café-style restaurant opening in downtown Charleston in February
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Charleston. Sorelle is opening its doors to the Holy City on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Located at 88 Broad St., Sorelle features a mercato, central bar, wine room, pizza counter and grand dining room. Charleston-based Beemok Hospitality Collection...
abcnews4.com
A popular sports and fitness center in Hanahan set to close in February
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Dedication, commitment, and hard work are just some of the skills taught at The Factory in Hanahan. "It's just a safe place where all families come to and get all the work under one roof," said Kendrick Robinson, one of the co-owners of The Factory. "The whole family can come in, mom can be on the treadmill, dad can be lifting weights, the kids can be getting athletic training and we do it as a time where everyone can come together collectively and work out."
abcnews4.com
4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison
COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
abcnews4.com
Split vote approves removal of grand trees for traffic roundabout on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A planned traffic roundabout at the corner of Camp Road and Fort Johnson Road will move forward following a divided Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) vote on Jan. 17. Board members voted 3-2 to remove two grand trees to allow for the roundabout, according...
abcnews4.com
Steve LaPrad gives first comments since departure from Fort Dorchester High School
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Fort Dorchester High School head coach Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. LaPrad was the head football coach at Fort Dorchester High School for nearly 20 years. He was the Lowcountry's longest-tenured high school football coach until the Dorchester District 2 (DD2) announced his resignation on Jan. 18.
