Fairfax Times

Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’

In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Fairfax Co. elementary school bans contact sports at recess

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Mantua Elementary School Principal Linda Shannon sent a letter home to families Friday announcing that students will be banned from engaging in contact sports during recess from here on out. The Mantua Administration made the decision Thursday to effectively ban team recreational sports that can't...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County

As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Virginia Business

Report: Capital One cuts 1,100 jobs

According to a report Friday in Bloomberg, McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. eliminated more than 1,100 technology positions this week. The McLean-based Fortune 500 banking company confirmed in a statement that it has cut jobs but declined to disclose how many and where. “These associates are located throughout our footprint,”...
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center

From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
ASHBURN, VA
restonnow.com

Marriott begins construction on new hotel concept at Reston Town Center

(Updated at 4:45 p.m.) A new dual-branded Marriott hotel is coming soon to Reston Town Center, according to a release. The concept — the first of its kind by the company — would bring a Marriott AC Hotel and Residence Inn to the town center, the Donohue Companies, Inc. announced today.
RESTON, VA
CoinDesk

Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans

It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

VDOT public hearing scheduled for Winchester

Citizens are welcome to offer input one on one with officials and planners of the projected $45 million improvements to the Millwood Avenue Route 17, 50 and 522 interchange in Winchester. The proposed changes include the creation of two left turn lanes for westbound Millwood drivers turning onto Apple Blossom...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Town Planning Commission deadlocks on Sayre-Ryan Homes rezoning request

The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, January 18, to consider a rezoning application submitted by NVR Ryan Homes to change the zoning for a 44-acre parcel from R-E (residential parcels of an acre or more) to R-1a (Parcels of 1/3 that size) to permit the development of 134 residential lots. The parcel, owned by former Town Councilman and County Supervisor Tom Sayre, is located at 835 Shenandoah Shores Road adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Railroad and relies on the infamous Shenandoah Shores-Happy Creek Road intersection that is additionally bisected by the railroad.
sungazette.news

Coin collection to end on Dulles Toll Road in March

The days of tossing coins into baskets along the Dulles Toll Road soon will be a thing of the past. About 98 percent of drivers using it already use other methods for payment, but come March 1 (or thereabouts), the cash option will finally be completely phased out. “It should...
DULLES, VA
Inside Nova

VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA

