Augusta Free Press
For the love of Vivian: Six students awarded free arts instruction through scholarship
Six students were selected for free arts instruction through a scholarship created by the family of Vivian Christy Sansoni. The award provides assistance to young performers to attend Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy when financial need prohibits exploration of their talent and creativity. Students who have received funds this year are:
Fairfax Times
Now 17 area schools withheld National Merit awards, mostly impact Asian students
The count just keeps growing. Marshall High School Principal Jeremy Litz just sent parents an email, telling them that “it has come to light that Marshall High School students designated as Commended Students this past fall were notified later than we would have hoped.”. This brings to 17 the...
Fairfax Times
Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’
In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
WUSA
Fairfax Co. elementary school bans contact sports at recess
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Mantua Elementary School Principal Linda Shannon sent a letter home to families Friday announcing that students will be banned from engaging in contact sports during recess from here on out. The Mantua Administration made the decision Thursday to effectively ban team recreational sports that can't...
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
Governor Youngkin announces proposed bill in response to 16 schools failing to notify students and parents about National Merit Awards
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Four schools in Prince William County have been added to the list of schools across Virginia that didn't notify parents and students of National Merit Awards in a timely manner. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday, it's come to light that 16 schools across...
WJLA
Networking Opportunity: Thousands of open Tech & Cyber jobs in Northern Virginia
Calling all Tech and Cyber workers! Good Morning Washington sat down with Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, to discuss thousands of open tech jobs in Northern Virginia. You can start building your meaningful tech career by joining the Tech and Cyber Networking & Event, in-person...
Virginia Business
Report: Capital One cuts 1,100 jobs
According to a report Friday in Bloomberg, McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. eliminated more than 1,100 technology positions this week. The McLean-based Fortune 500 banking company confirmed in a statement that it has cut jobs but declined to disclose how many and where. “These associates are located throughout our footprint,”...
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
Washington Examiner
Legal group asks authorities to launch Title IX investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools
EXCLUSIVE — A conservative legal group is demanding that the Department of Education initiate a Title IX investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools over its response to two sexual assaults that occurred in the school district in 2021. In a Wednesday letter to Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
Virginia mom shreds 'equity warriors' after son's merit award was kept secret for 2 years
Fairfax County, Va. mom Asra Nomani called out her son's merit notification delay and voiced her concerns about the agenda of 'equity warriors' on 'The Story.'
restonnow.com
Marriott begins construction on new hotel concept at Reston Town Center
(Updated at 4:45 p.m.) A new dual-branded Marriott hotel is coming soon to Reston Town Center, according to a release. The concept — the first of its kind by the company — would bring a Marriott AC Hotel and Residence Inn to the town center, the Donohue Companies, Inc. announced today.
CoinDesk
Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
Inside Nova
Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans
It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
theriver953.com
VDOT public hearing scheduled for Winchester
Citizens are welcome to offer input one on one with officials and planners of the projected $45 million improvements to the Millwood Avenue Route 17, 50 and 522 interchange in Winchester. The proposed changes include the creation of two left turn lanes for westbound Millwood drivers turning onto Apple Blossom...
royalexaminer.com
Town Planning Commission deadlocks on Sayre-Ryan Homes rezoning request
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, January 18, to consider a rezoning application submitted by NVR Ryan Homes to change the zoning for a 44-acre parcel from R-E (residential parcels of an acre or more) to R-1a (Parcels of 1/3 that size) to permit the development of 134 residential lots. The parcel, owned by former Town Councilman and County Supervisor Tom Sayre, is located at 835 Shenandoah Shores Road adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Railroad and relies on the infamous Shenandoah Shores-Happy Creek Road intersection that is additionally bisected by the railroad.
sungazette.news
Coin collection to end on Dulles Toll Road in March
The days of tossing coins into baskets along the Dulles Toll Road soon will be a thing of the past. About 98 percent of drivers using it already use other methods for payment, but come March 1 (or thereabouts), the cash option will finally be completely phased out. “It should...
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
