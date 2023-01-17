Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
bphawkeye.org
Boys basketball pays tribute to O’Mara family
The Bethel Park community is deeply saddened by the passing of one of its biggest supporters, Shawn O’Mara. The boys basketball team wanted to pay homage to Mr. O’Mara and his family during this difficult time. During the home game on Jan. 17 against Peters Township, many players on the roster could be seen with an “O’Mara” band on their arms.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Reveals their Hall of Fame Class of 2023
PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) revealed their Hall of Fame Class of 2023 at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Heinz History Center Wednesday morning. The Class of 2023 includes 15 inductees, which features seven athletes, two coaches, two teams and one for the...
New North Catholic football coach comes home from Arizona
Chris Rizzo, a Bethel Park native, took over the North Catholic football program a couple of weeks ago, following a successful run as the coach of Ironwood High School in Glendale, Arizona.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Visits Aliquippa Targets
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Yough in playoff hunt
The Cougars girls basketball team is in a three-way tie for second place in a jam-packed Section 4-3A. Yough is 6-8 overall and 3-2 in section after winning three of its last six games. Section wins over Waynesburg (44-38) and McGuffey (39-23) moved the Cougars into contention in a section...
wtae.com
WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Stepping Through History: Pittsburghers Reflect on City Steps
Steps and steam hammers. Steps and polio. The Titanic. Porky Chedwick, and the World Series. These are a few associations Pittsburghers made when recalling their memories for my article, “Stepping through History on Pittsburgh’s Public Stairways” in the Fall 2022 issue of Western Pennsylvania History Magazine. All...
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday
Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
Man dies after falling from roof in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man died after falling from a roof in Lawrenceville on Tuesday, Pittsburgh police said. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 38th Street before 6:15 p.m. after calls to 911 said a man fell approximately 30 feet from a rooftop. First responders...
nextpittsburgh.com
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
wtae.com
Police: Pittsburgh man dies after falling 30 feet from roof
PITTSBURGH — A man died Tuesday evening after falling 30 feet from a rooftop, according to a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety. Police and emergency medical services were dispatched to the 200 block of 38th Street in the city's Lawrenceville neighborhood around 6:15 p.m. Officers found Jonathan Encrapera, 41,...
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$1.3B expansion of Mon-Fayette Expressway to begin soon, Pa. Turnpike Commission says
A $1.3 billion expansion project of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mon-Fayette Expressway between Route 51 and Interstate 376 is expected to get underway soon, according to the Turnpike Commission. The 8-mile extension will expand the Mon-Fayette Expressway, which now stretches 54 miles from Jefferson Hills to Morgantown, W.Va. When complete,...
Comments / 0