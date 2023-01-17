ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

Boys basketball pays tribute to O’Mara family

The Bethel Park community is deeply saddened by the passing of one of its biggest supporters, Shawn O’Mara. The boys basketball team wanted to pay homage to Mr. O’Mara and his family during this difficult time. During the home game on Jan. 17 against Peters Township, many players on the roster could be seen with an “O’Mara” band on their arms.
WPIAL Reveals their Hall of Fame Class of 2023

PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) revealed their Hall of Fame Class of 2023 at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Heinz History Center Wednesday morning. The Class of 2023 includes 15 inductees, which features seven athletes, two coaches, two teams and one for the...
WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
Stepping Through History: Pittsburghers Reflect on City Steps

Steps and steam hammers. Steps and polio. The Titanic. Porky Chedwick, and the World Series. These are a few associations Pittsburghers made when recalling their memories for my article, “Stepping through History on Pittsburgh’s Public Stairways” in the Fall 2022 issue of Western Pennsylvania History Magazine. All...
Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday

Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies

A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
Police: Pittsburgh man dies after falling 30 feet from roof

PITTSBURGH — A man died Tuesday evening after falling 30 feet from a rooftop, according to a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety. Police and emergency medical services were dispatched to the 200 block of 38th Street in the city's Lawrenceville neighborhood around 6:15 p.m. Officers found Jonathan Encrapera, 41,...
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
