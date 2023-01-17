ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Syracuse.com

Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
SENECA FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of constant supervision. The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

20-year-old pedestrian dead, hit by multiple cars on I-81

TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by many vehicles on I-81 northbound near mile marker 101.3 in the Town of Hastings on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:49 p.m. according to New York State Police. Troopers say that when they arrived on...
HASTINGS, NY
Syracuse.com

Fire badly damages apartment in Eastwood

Syracuse, N.Y. — A blaze badly damaged an Eastwood apartment Friday after a fire broke out on the second floor, firefighters said. Firefighters were sent to the corner of Mildred Avenue and George Street around 5 p.m., First Deputy Fire Chief Dan Downes said. Emergency crews immediately saw heavy...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
WPMI

Junior high school student and father found dead in New York home, police say

BALDWINSVILLE, NY (WSTM) — The bodies of a high school student and her father were found in a New York home on Friday morning, according to authorities. The Baldwinsville Police Department said 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father, Christopher Wood, were both dead when officers responded to the house for a status check shortly after 8:30 a.m.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
ROME, NY
WKTV

2 men accused of stealing diesel fuel in Madison County

Two men from out of state were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using stolen and cloned credit cards to buy diesel fuel in Madison County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares, of New Jersey, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez, stole the diesel and loaded it into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank using hidden hoses and pumps.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies

Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Two semi-automatic handguns taken at traffic stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10. Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light. The Impala...
SYRACUSE, NY
