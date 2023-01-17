ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Crash causes delay on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident

A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
The Afton Express is ‘a resounding success’ for planning district

After more than 12,000 trips between Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro and the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County since September 2021, the Afton Express is a success story. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) declared the Afton Express “a resounding success” that “has proven to be a safe, convenient...
These Regal Cinema Theaters In The DMV Region Will Be Closing For Good

The show will not be going on for several Regal Cinemas locations in the DMV area as the theater’s parent company contends with Chapter 11 bankruptcy concerns. A total of 39 Regal theaters across the country are set to shutter their doors - following the closure of several others that have already been shut down - after parent company, Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
Huge proposed development sparks massive public discussion, then earns planning commission’s support

After considering arguments Tuesday for and against a nearly 900-unit housing development along Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the project for the city council’s approval. The planning commission held a special meeting Tuesday evening focused on the proposed...
Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a train fled the scene early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue. “The vehicle involved was traveling westbound when it proceeded through the...
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire

RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools

Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
