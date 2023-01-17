Read full article on original website
WHSV
Crash causes delay on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
Ashland business owner reacts after car left on tracks gets hit by oncoming train
A video from Virtual Railfan shows a car crossing under the arm as it's coming down and sitting on the tracks. The driver gets out and walks away -- before seconds later, a train comes crashing into the car.
Augusta Free Press
The Afton Express is ‘a resounding success’ for planning district
After more than 12,000 trips between Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro and the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County since September 2021, the Afton Express is a success story. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) declared the Afton Express “a resounding success” that “has proven to be a safe, convenient...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
NBC 29 News
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have identified the Charlottesville man who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Route 29 last week. First responders were called out to the area near the Rio Road intersection of Rt. 29 around 6:45 p.m. Friday, January 13 for a report of pedestrians struck.
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing promises positive economic impact throughout Shenandoah Valley
City leaders are weighing in on the $4.56 million grant awarded to Staunton Crossing, and they promise that the development will have positive economic impacts throughout the Shenandoah Valley. “The continued support of Staunton Crossing by the state is a true testament to the quality of the site,” said Staunton...
Augusta Free Press
Project GROWS: Verona Farmers Market will not be offered at Government Center in 2023
The Verona Farmers Market will not open in 2023, according to a special announcement sent to Project GROWS supporters today. “We are incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to support our local farmers, food producers and community members,” the newsletter read. The Augusta County Government provided a space...
These Regal Cinema Theaters In The DMV Region Will Be Closing For Good
The show will not be going on for several Regal Cinemas locations in the DMV area as the theater’s parent company contends with Chapter 11 bankruptcy concerns. A total of 39 Regal theaters across the country are set to shutter their doors - following the closure of several others that have already been shut down - after parent company, Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police identify man who died in Jan. 13 fatal crash on Route 29
Albemarle County Police have identified the victim of a Jan. 13 fatal vehicle crash involving pedestrians as Harry Steven Allen, 53, of Charlottesville. The incident, reported to authorities at 6:48 p.m., involved a call that three pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle on northbound Route 29 near the Rio Road E intersection.
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
hburgcitizen.com
Huge proposed development sparks massive public discussion, then earns planning commission’s support
After considering arguments Tuesday for and against a nearly 900-unit housing development along Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the project for the city council’s approval. The planning commission held a special meeting Tuesday evening focused on the proposed...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along Rt. 608 in Appomattox Co.
APPOMATTOX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: An Appomattox Co. crash has closed Route 608 Sunday night. The crash was near Vermillion Rd; Rt. 657N/S, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
NBC12
Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a train fled the scene early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue. “The vehicle involved was traveling westbound when it proceeded through the...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Stonefield Stadium 14, Imax on list of closures in 2023
The Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax in Charlottesville will close in 2023 – one of 39 movie theaters operated by Regal Cinemas, and its parent company, Cineworld, that are slated to shut down. Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year. In a move to save the company $22...
WSET
Virginia Attorney General announces $250,000 civil penalty for illegal landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that the state has been awarded $250,000 in a civil enforcement action involving the operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville. The funds, which will be allocated to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, will be used to...
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
