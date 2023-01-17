Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
Big CMS bond, big changes. What’s planned for your school?
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plan unveiled this week would bring changes in facilities, boundaries, magnet programs and/or grade levels to almost half the district’s 180 schools. The changes hinge on a proposal to ask voters to approve almost $2.9 billion in school bonds this November. That’s more than triple the...
Mecklenburg County prepares for possibility of increased migrant arrivals
The future remains uncertain for Title 42, the Trump-era public health measure still used to expel asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. With a Supreme Court case on the issue pending, Mecklenburg County is anticipating a possible end to the policy and an increase in migrant arrivals. "State and local...
Two Charlotte businessmen indicted for failing to pay taxes, prosecutors say
Two Charlotte businessmen have been indicted and charged with failing to account for and pay more than $600,000 in trust fund taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Attorney Dena King said Thursday. According to the indictment, Charlotte-based company rFactr sold software and support services for companies using social media...
Where's the Union-Mecklenburg county line? Turns out, no one's quite sure.
Do you live in Union County or Mecklenburg County? For some residents at the county line, that simple question could soon be a lot more complex. Mecklenburg County tax assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners on Wednesday that the line between the two counties is in dispute because the maps they’re using don’t match. The problem first surfaced in 2001. Joyner says he doesn’t know why the issue wasn’t resolved then — and he told commissioners his office hasn't been able to locate anyone working at the time who could clarify — but it could have big consequences now.
'Porgy and Bess,' jazz and state pinball championship all ahead in Charlotte this weekend
Matt Olin of Charlotte is Creative joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s edition of “Weekend in Entertainment.” Composer and jazz clarinetist Evan Christopher will be performing at the Jazz Room on Friday and Saturday nights, bringing with him his keen mastery of the New Orleans clarinet tradition.
Troutman woman charged in alleged Lake Norman festival charity scam
Tammy Ann Domenick, of Troutman, has been charged with six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, in connection with a charity event that was supposed to be held near Lake Norman. The case started in July, when the office received a report from a person who claimed they...
Anton Walkes, Charlotte FC defender, dies at 25
Anton Walkes, a defender who played for Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC, died Thursday from injuries he sustained in a boating accident in Miami. He was 25. He was in Florida with the team as part of a training camp, in preparation for the upcoming season. According to the Miami Herald, Walkes was critically injured in a boating crash near the Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Walkes was reportedly found unconscious after two boats collided. Rescue workers administered CPR and rushed him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Opera Carolina presents 'Porgy and Bess' for the first time in 20 years
George Gershwin’s jazz- tinged opera "Porgy and Bess" opens at Opera Carolina in Charlotte on Jan. 22. It features a performer who is the only person ever to make his Metropolitan Opera debut, Broadway debut and Kennedy Center debut all in the span of one year. We meet Victor...
Soccer world mourns loss of Charlotte FC's Anton Walkes
Charlotte FC announced on Thursday that defender Anton Walkes died in a boating crash in Miami. On Friday, tributes poured in locally and from across the soccer world. Walkes had been at a training camp to prepare for his second season with Charlotte's Major League Soccer club. Last season, Walkes played in 23 matches, starting in 21.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0