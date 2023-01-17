ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WFAE

Big CMS bond, big changes. What’s planned for your school?

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plan unveiled this week would bring changes in facilities, boundaries, magnet programs and/or grade levels to almost half the district’s 180 schools. The changes hinge on a proposal to ask voters to approve almost $2.9 billion in school bonds this November. That’s more than triple the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Where's the Union-Mecklenburg county line? Turns out, no one's quite sure.

Do you live in Union County or Mecklenburg County? For some residents at the county line, that simple question could soon be a lot more complex. Mecklenburg County tax assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners on Wednesday that the line between the two counties is in dispute because the maps they’re using don’t match. The problem first surfaced in 2001. Joyner says he doesn’t know why the issue wasn’t resolved then — and he told commissioners his office hasn't been able to locate anyone working at the time who could clarify — but it could have big consequences now.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Anton Walkes, Charlotte FC defender, dies at 25

Anton Walkes, a defender who played for Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC, died Thursday from injuries he sustained in a boating accident in Miami. He was 25. He was in Florida with the team as part of a training camp, in preparation for the upcoming season. According to the Miami Herald, Walkes was critically injured in a boating crash near the Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Walkes was reportedly found unconscious after two boats collided. Rescue workers administered CPR and rushed him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Soccer world mourns loss of Charlotte FC's Anton Walkes

Charlotte FC announced on Thursday that defender Anton Walkes died in a boating crash in Miami. On Friday, tributes poured in locally and from across the soccer world. Walkes had been at a training camp to prepare for his second season with Charlotte's Major League Soccer club. Last season, Walkes played in 23 matches, starting in 21.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

