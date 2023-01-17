MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine takes over this afternoon and temperatures are going to be soaring. The Grand Strand will top out in the low-70s and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-70s. Florence and Lumberton will be close to tying/breaking their record-high temperatures. Florence’s forecast is 76 degrees and the record is 78, Lumberton’s forecast is also 76 and the record is 77.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO