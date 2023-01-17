Read full article on original website
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
Police: Man threatened to commit 'mass shooting' at LANTA bus stop
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Carbon County man has been charged with making threats to LANTA. Joseph Laub, 39, of Weissport, is charged with terroristic threats and harassment, according to the Bethlehem Police Department. Police say a LANTA employee reached out Thursday morning and said Laub had sent multiple messages via...
Pa. school bus, truck involved in fiery crash
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
Blue Mountain teacher to resign amid police investigation
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County school board is expected to vote on whether to accept the resignation of a high school teacher amid an ongoing police investigation. A Blue Mountain High School teacher submitted a letter of resignation to the district on Wednesday, according to the board's agenda for its committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday.
Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say
An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement. He is believed …
Could search warrant for Kohberger's family's Pennsylvania home be unsealed next?
Could search warrant for Kohberger's family's Pa. home be unsealed next?. A gag order remains in place preventing anyone involved from discussing the case, though we may learn more before the June preliminary hearing.
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
Pennsylvania State Police say four burglars ransacked auto parts store in Berks County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said four thieves, one armed with a handgun, stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from an auto parts store in Berks County. PSP Troop L said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at A-Z U-Pull-It Used...
State Police: Lebanon County teen found safe
JACKSON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State police said a missing juvenile from Lebanon County has been found. Police say 15-year-old Maliki Zimmerman was found unharmed. He had left his residence in Jackson Township Wednesday morning.
Retired Allentown firefighter helps rescue school bus driver after crash on I-78
A retired firefighter says his years of service took over, when he pulled a school bus driver out of his seat, after a crash with a tractor trailer on I-78 Friday morning. Thankfully, there were no children on the bus. It happened between exits 49A and 45 and closed both...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular doughnut shop known for unique creations opening 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is planning to satisfy more sweet tooths in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to...
Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police
A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
Community mourns after couple killed in Abington
ABINGTON, Pa. - On Beverly Road in Abington, Montgomery County, cars pass by the Beck home. Some may be unaware of the nightmare that unfolded inside. "It was just a horrible tragic situation," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The DA continues to investigate why 49-year-old Verity Beck would...
Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant
An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
Woman who helped kill mother at 14 in Lehigh County is denied appeal for new trial
The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week rejected an appeal in the case of Jamie Lynn Silvonek, who pleaded guilty for her role in killing her mother nearly eight years ago in Lehigh County. Silvonek had just turned 14, when her mother, Cheryl, was brutally killed in March 2015 in her...
Community members make case for youth center in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council heard several requests from citizens requesting council to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a youth center in the city. Dawn Godshall, executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, said she was...
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
