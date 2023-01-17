ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man threatened to commit 'mass shooting' at LANTA bus stop

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Carbon County man has been charged with making threats to LANTA. Joseph Laub, 39, of Weissport, is charged with terroristic threats and harassment, according to the Bethlehem Police Department. Police say a LANTA employee reached out Thursday morning and said Laub had sent multiple messages via...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. school bus, truck involved in fiery crash

A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Blue Mountain teacher to resign amid police investigation

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County school board is expected to vote on whether to accept the resignation of a high school teacher amid an ongoing police investigation. A Blue Mountain High School teacher submitted a letter of resignation to the district on Wednesday, according to the board's agenda for its committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say

An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement. He is believed …
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police: Lebanon County teen found safe

JACKSON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State police said a missing juvenile from Lebanon County has been found. Police say 15-year-old Maliki Zimmerman was found unharmed. He had left his residence in Jackson Township Wednesday morning.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community mourns after couple killed in Abington

ABINGTON, Pa. - On Beverly Road in Abington, Montgomery County, cars pass by the Beck home. Some may be unaware of the nightmare that unfolded inside. "It was just a horrible tragic situation," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The DA continues to investigate why 49-year-old Verity Beck would...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant

An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community members make case for youth center in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council heard several requests from citizens requesting council to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a youth center in the city. Dawn Godshall, executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, said she was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

