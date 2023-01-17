ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

LuLu's Bakery is set to close

LuLu’s Bakery, 806 Pleasant St., Worcester, will close Jan. 29, according to owner Olivia Hashesh, who posted the “bittersweet” announcement on Facebook. The bakery opened in the fall of 2020 in the former Corner Grille space. Hashesh said the closure would give her more time to spend...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home in Worcester sells for $416,500

Emily Bermudez bought the property at 6 Turner Avenue, Worcester, from Land Llc Dj on Dec. 28, 2022, for $416,500 which works out to $310 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $525,000

Brian Onyechefule and Lindsay Onyechefule bought the property at 3 Hazel Street, Worcester, from Allan G Waigera and Jane Gichuki on Dec. 28, 2022, for $525,000 which represents a price per square foot of $248. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 8,000-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
tourcounsel.com

South Shore Plaza | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

In the south is another of the best malls in Boston, South Shore Plaza. There are over 180 stores making it one of the largest in Massachusetts. Among these we can highlight brands such as Primark, the low-cost shoe store DSW, Abercrombie & Fitch and the Macy's and Nordstrom department stores as well as one of the few remaining Sears stores. A great attraction of the shopping center is that it also has the Target supermarket on its premises, which makes its store offer the most complete.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $368,500 for a three-bedroom home

Paula Adams acquired the property at 18 Michigan Road, Worcester, from Joseph P Demauro on Dec. 28, 2022. The $368,500 purchase price works out to $277 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Last Call: Walking Worcester's dogs with Michael Cronin

This week's Last Call began with a chance encounter, when a Worcester Magazine reporter looked down at the sidewalk while wandering in Elm Park and noticed a business card that read "Professional Dog Walking" lying face-up on the pavement. That business card belonged to Michael Cronin, who spends his afternoons walking dogs in Worcester's many parks as a part-time hustle. Last Call gave a call to the phone number on that card and caught up with Cronin to chat about dog-walking apps, four-legged friends, and the city he calls home.
WORCESTER, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster firefighter to compete on Gordon Ramsay show ‘Next Level Chef’

LEOMINSTER — A cooking competition starring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will feature a face familiar to local residents. Leominster firefighter Vincent Alia has been announced as one of the contestants, and a member of Ramsay’s team, on Season 2 of “Next Level Chef.” It debuts in the prime post-Super Bowl spot Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox, seen locally on WFXT-TV (Channel 25) in Boston.
LEOMINSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Shrewsbury sells for $1.1 million

Vaishali Pandya and Snehal Pandya acquired the property at 30 Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Ret Morelli on Dec. 30, 2022, for $1,050,000 which represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale

Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
WESTWOOD, MA
