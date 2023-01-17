Read full article on original website
LuLu's Bakery is set to close
LuLu’s Bakery, 806 Pleasant St., Worcester, will close Jan. 29, according to owner Olivia Hashesh, who posted the “bittersweet” announcement on Facebook. The bakery opened in the fall of 2020 in the former Corner Grille space. Hashesh said the closure would give her more time to spend...
Ziggy Bombs to open second restaurant location. Find out where
Ziggy Bombs, a downtown Worcester sandwich shop known for its specialty steak and cheese subs, is set to open a second location this spring, at 1072 Main St. in Leicester. Owner Mike Devish, whose business has roots as a food truck, said the new location will carry the same menu and look as...
One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar to move to new Worcester location after sprinkler problems
The owner of a popular Worcester bar is moving to a new location after the city forced him to shut down because the building did not have a sprinkler system. David Thacker, owner of One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar and Grill, told MassLive he will soon open a new bar, Jack’s Tiki Tavern, at 3 Mill St., the former home of Scal’s Sports Bar.
Chain Restaurant Wants To Open Its 13th Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A chain restaurant wants to open its 13th location in Shoppers World in Framingham. Tavern in the Square is seeking to open at the former John Harvard’s restaurant spot at 1 Worcester Road in Shoppers World, according to the agenda for the Framingham License Commission. the...
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Single-family home in Worcester sells for $416,500
Emily Bermudez bought the property at 6 Turner Avenue, Worcester, from Land Llc Dj on Dec. 28, 2022, for $416,500 which works out to $310 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $525,000
Brian Onyechefule and Lindsay Onyechefule bought the property at 3 Hazel Street, Worcester, from Allan G Waigera and Jane Gichuki on Dec. 28, 2022, for $525,000 which represents a price per square foot of $248. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 8,000-square-foot lot.
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
tourcounsel.com
South Shore Plaza | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
In the south is another of the best malls in Boston, South Shore Plaza. There are over 180 stores making it one of the largest in Massachusetts. Among these we can highlight brands such as Primark, the low-cost shoe store DSW, Abercrombie & Fitch and the Macy's and Nordstrom department stores as well as one of the few remaining Sears stores. A great attraction of the shopping center is that it also has the Target supermarket on its premises, which makes its store offer the most complete.
Sale closed in Worcester: $368,500 for a three-bedroom home
Paula Adams acquired the property at 18 Michigan Road, Worcester, from Joseph P Demauro on Dec. 28, 2022. The $368,500 purchase price works out to $277 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Vintage clothing store Concrete Collection opens in Worcester’s Midtown Mall
A new vintage clothing store is officially open in Worcester’s Midtown Mall. Concrete Collection held a grand opening celebration on Monday in the new store, which offers secondhand and vintage clothing and accessories. Owner William Daughtry said he has been feeling a “rollercoaster of emotions” ever since.
The sky is the limit: Worcester trio opens private jet terminal at Bedford airport
Joshua Marc Hebert says the key to a successful business lies in the relationships built with people. For him and his private jet industry partners Anthony Tivnan and Gregory Belezerian, those relationships started in Worcester. ...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ in Mass.: What to know about how to make it on TV
Have you ever thought that an item you own merits an “Antiques Roadshow” appraisal? When the show arrives in Massachusetts this June, all in attendance will get their items appraised, but only some lucky individuals will have the chance make a TV appearance. The process to get an...
worcestermag.com
Last Call: Walking Worcester's dogs with Michael Cronin
This week's Last Call began with a chance encounter, when a Worcester Magazine reporter looked down at the sidewalk while wandering in Elm Park and noticed a business card that read "Professional Dog Walking" lying face-up on the pavement. That business card belonged to Michael Cronin, who spends his afternoons walking dogs in Worcester's many parks as a part-time hustle. Last Call gave a call to the phone number on that card and caught up with Cronin to chat about dog-walking apps, four-legged friends, and the city he calls home.
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
Developer proposes 375 apartments at former site of Smokestack BBQ in Worcester’s Canal District
The third phase of the redevelopment of the former Table Talk Pies property in Worcester’s Canal District will include approximately 375 apartments, 22,000 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage, according to plans filed with the city’s Planning Board. Quarterra Multifamily Communities, a North Carolina-based...
leominsterchamp.com
Leominster firefighter to compete on Gordon Ramsay show ‘Next Level Chef’
LEOMINSTER — A cooking competition starring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will feature a face familiar to local residents. Leominster firefighter Vincent Alia has been announced as one of the contestants, and a member of Ramsay’s team, on Season 2 of “Next Level Chef.” It debuts in the prime post-Super Bowl spot Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox, seen locally on WFXT-TV (Channel 25) in Boston.
Four-bedroom home in Shrewsbury sells for $1.1 million
Vaishali Pandya and Snehal Pandya acquired the property at 30 Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Ret Morelli on Dec. 30, 2022, for $1,050,000 which represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
What to know about Northampton’s new cannabis dispensary limit
Northampton city councilors voted late Thursday night to place a new limit on the city’s collection of cannabis dispensaries — effectively an upper ceiling for how many pot shops the city allows to do business. The vote, coming after months of deliberation, represented a significant step for a...
Dorchester Reporter
Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale
Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
