In the south is another of the best malls in Boston, South Shore Plaza. There are over 180 stores making it one of the largest in Massachusetts. Among these we can highlight brands such as Primark, the low-cost shoe store DSW, Abercrombie & Fitch and the Macy's and Nordstrom department stores as well as one of the few remaining Sears stores. A great attraction of the shopping center is that it also has the Target supermarket on its premises, which makes its store offer the most complete.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO