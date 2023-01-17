ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Republican Lawmakers Looking to Add Two Referendums to April Ballot

(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican lawmakers are poised to add two referendums to Wisconsin's April ballot in what Democrats are calling a blatant attempt to drive up GOP turnout for the state's critical Supreme Court election. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, the GOP ballot questions...
Difference of Opinion for Non-Binding Referendum in Wisconsin

Superior, Wisc. — There’s a difference of opinion in Wisconsin about what the non-binding referendum question should be on the April ballot. Republicans want to ask voters if there should be work requirements for people receiving public benefits. Democrats counter that the work requirement had already passed in 2018.
Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax

Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds.  People who aren’t […] The post Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’

In a speech at his daughter’s wedding, Adam Payne, the newly appointed secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), told a story about the first time he went deer hunting with her and the joy they shared when she harvested a doe and buck that day.  In an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner, […] The post New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Invasive species case concludes with convictions

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
Even After Four Years, Lawsuit Regarding Lame Duck Law Still in the Courts

(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Four years ago, after Democrats swept elections for statewide office in Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers held a "lame duck" session to strip powers from the incoming governor and attorney general before they took office. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, today, a legal...
1-20-23 governor evers says he’ll propose legalizing medical and recreational marijuana in state budget

Governor Tony Evers says he thinks a bill legalizing medical marijuana may pass this legislative session. “It sounds like it. Legislators seem to have an interest in it,” Evers told AM 1170s Between the Lines program. Senate Republican leader Devin LeMahieu says he thinks a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it’s for those in serious pain. Governor Evers says he will include medical and recreational marijuana in his proposed state budget.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wisconsin using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wisconsin Legislature doesn’t want to know how we feel about abortion laws

It is clear the Wisconsin Legislature doesn’t want to talk about the abortion issue. And apparently they don’t want us to weigh in on the issue either. Governor Evers proposed putting a referendum on the April ballot asking voters what laws should be in place to regulate abortion in Wisconsin. Republican legislative leaders quickly shot down the Governor’s plan and replaced it with a question of their own. They hope to put an advisory referendum on the ballot asking us whether what kind of work requirements should be in place for those receiving welfare. That may be a viable issue to debate, but welfare reform ranks much lower than abortion on the list of issues important to Wisconsinites. What would be the harm in asking Wisconsin voters whether they think the state’s 1849 ban on abortion should be changed? It would simply be an advisory referendum and would not require any votes by legislators to change the law. Perhaps it is because they already know the answer. Poll after poll have shown overwhelming support for less restrictive abortion laws in Wisconsin. A referendum would give us a chance to tell our politicians what we think is best for us, rather than the other way around.
Wisconsin judge: Elections Commission, not its members, responsible for providing public records

A Dane County judge said the Wisconsin Elections Commission, not its members, is responsible for producing public records created by commissioners. The decision dismisses Commissioner Bob Spindell from an open records lawsuit seeking documents and communications from the Elections Commission in a case related to the 10 Republicans, including Spindell, who attempted to cast electoral ballots for former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election.
