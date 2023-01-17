Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin State Legislature sends three ballot questions to the April ballot
Wisconsin voters will be deciding on three ballot questions—two constitutional measures and one advisory question—on April 4. The constitutional measures relate to the conditions of release for an accused individual before conviction and cash bail. The two questions were referred to the ballot with the final passage of Senate Joint Resolution 2 (SJR 2) on Jan. 19.
wuwm.com
Advisory referendum on welfare recipients heads to Wisconsin voters in April
The State Assembly has given the final legislative OK to an advisory referendum about welfare being on the April ballot in Wisconsin. The question will ask whether childless, non-disabled adults should have to look for work in order to receive welfare benefits. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, (R-Racine County) descended to...
cwbradio.com
State Republican Lawmakers Looking to Add Two Referendums to April Ballot
(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican lawmakers are poised to add two referendums to Wisconsin's April ballot in what Democrats are calling a blatant attempt to drive up GOP turnout for the state's critical Supreme Court election. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, the GOP ballot questions...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
spectrumnews1.com
Assembly approves two ballot questions in time for April 4 election
MADISON, Wis. — Voters will see two questions on their ballot when they head to the polls on April 4, after lawmakers in the Wisconsin Assembly gave the green light to the measures Thursday. The topic of bail reform has become popular among lawmakers, especially in the wake of...
FOX 21 Online
Difference of Opinion for Non-Binding Referendum in Wisconsin
Superior, Wisc. — There’s a difference of opinion in Wisconsin about what the non-binding referendum question should be on the April ballot. Republicans want to ask voters if there should be work requirements for people receiving public benefits. Democrats counter that the work requirement had already passed in 2018.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin Republicans push welfare referendum, block Democrats' call for abortion rights question
An advisory referendum asking whether non-disabled adults without children should have to actively search for employment to be eligible for welfare benefits is a step closer to being on the April election ballot in Wisconsin. The GOP-controlled State Senate OK'd the welfare referendum Tuesday, ignoring Democrats who say the job...
Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax
Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds. People who aren’t […] The post Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Re-writing bail laws could come with unintended consequences
A scarred tree trunk on Appleton Avenue is a permanent reminder of what happened here to Danari Peer. On Oct. 5, Peer was killed when the car he was riding in crashed violently.
Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice
Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."
New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’
In a speech at his daughter’s wedding, Adam Payne, the newly appointed secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), told a story about the first time he went deer hunting with her and the joy they shared when she harvested a doe and buck that day. In an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner, […] The post New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin Senate OKs Republican call to put welfare vote on ballot, but not governor’s abortion question
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility. The advisory referendum on welfare proposed by top Republicans is...
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic state senators on Wednesday joined calls for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state’s bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate...
northernnewsnow.com
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
cwbradio.com
Even After Four Years, Lawsuit Regarding Lame Duck Law Still in the Courts
(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Four years ago, after Democrats swept elections for statewide office in Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers held a "lame duck" session to strip powers from the incoming governor and attorney general before they took office. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, today, a legal...
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 governor evers says he’ll propose legalizing medical and recreational marijuana in state budget
Governor Tony Evers says he thinks a bill legalizing medical marijuana may pass this legislative session. “It sounds like it. Legislators seem to have an interest in it,” Evers told AM 1170s Between the Lines program. Senate Republican leader Devin LeMahieu says he thinks a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it’s for those in serious pain. Governor Evers says he will include medical and recreational marijuana in his proposed state budget.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wisconsin using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin Legislature doesn’t want to know how we feel about abortion laws
It is clear the Wisconsin Legislature doesn’t want to talk about the abortion issue. And apparently they don’t want us to weigh in on the issue either. Governor Evers proposed putting a referendum on the April ballot asking voters what laws should be in place to regulate abortion in Wisconsin. Republican legislative leaders quickly shot down the Governor’s plan and replaced it with a question of their own. They hope to put an advisory referendum on the ballot asking us whether what kind of work requirements should be in place for those receiving welfare. That may be a viable issue to debate, but welfare reform ranks much lower than abortion on the list of issues important to Wisconsinites. What would be the harm in asking Wisconsin voters whether they think the state’s 1849 ban on abortion should be changed? It would simply be an advisory referendum and would not require any votes by legislators to change the law. Perhaps it is because they already know the answer. Poll after poll have shown overwhelming support for less restrictive abortion laws in Wisconsin. A referendum would give us a chance to tell our politicians what we think is best for us, rather than the other way around.
CBS 58
Wisconsin homeowners encouraged to test houses for cancer-causing gas called radon
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A dangerous gas known to cause lung cancer in thousands of Americans is common in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS). Gov. Tony Evers declared January as National Radon Action Month. Radon is a radioactive gas found in soil and rock after elements,...
wpr.org
Wisconsin judge: Elections Commission, not its members, responsible for providing public records
A Dane County judge said the Wisconsin Elections Commission, not its members, is responsible for producing public records created by commissioners. The decision dismisses Commissioner Bob Spindell from an open records lawsuit seeking documents and communications from the Elections Commission in a case related to the 10 Republicans, including Spindell, who attempted to cast electoral ballots for former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election.
Comments / 1