Mississippi woman arrested for kidnapping another woman at gunpoint
A Woodville woman is now in the Concordia Parish, La. jail for allegedly taking another woman against her will at gunpoint. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report from someone stating they witnessed a incident taking place. Investigators identified the suspect as Sasha L. Carter, 28, of Woodville.
Police arrest 2 Natchez juveniles after attempting to burglarize Miss. business, authorities confirm
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at approximately 5:13 AM, Natchez Police were dispatched to Bowie’s Outfitters located on Highway 61 South in reference to an accident. Upon arrival, authorities observed a white van occupied in front of the business. According to witnesses, a male...
Sheriff: Mississippi woman charged with murder of husband. Another suspect arrested in shooting.
Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Concordia Parish victim at gunpoint
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 p.m., the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will and at gunpoint. Once deputies gathered information and identified the suspect, they located the victim […]
Two juveniles involved in Natchez burglary charged
Expungement clinic to be held in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice will host an expungement clinic in Adams County on Saturday, January 21. The clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Adams County Community Saferoom located at 323 Liberty Road in Natchez. To be able to receive assistance at the clinic, […]
New medical cannabis dispensary to operate in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez can expect another new medical cannabis dispensary to open in the near future. According to the Natchez Democrat, Star Buds, which was founded in Denver, Colorado, announced their Natchez location as 135 U.S. 61 South, Suite 1. The cannabis dispensary has two locations in Oxford. Star Buds is […]
Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury
Progress made on Mississippi bridge cleanup after December collapse
Progress has been made on the cleanup of the Jackson Point Road Bridge in Woodville after the bridge collapsed underneath the weight of an oil field rig driving across it on Dec. 29. No injuries occurred at the time of the accident. The driver was able to climb out unharmed.
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
