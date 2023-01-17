ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

MyArkLaMiss

Man, woman charged in death of woman’s husband in Mississippi

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman face murder charges in Claiborne County after investigators said the woman’s husband was killed. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson over the weekend. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Carl McDaniel. […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Woman Allegedly Kills Husband In Claiborne County

According to a report from WLBT, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that a wife was charged with murder after shooting and killing her husband. Sheriff Goods said that the man who died was from Port Gibson. WLBT reports that police responded to a call about hearing gunshots on Chinquepin...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson man charged with murder and denied bond

A Port Gibson man has been denied bond on a murder charge after a Tuesday morning court hearing. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing Carl McDaniel over the weekend. Mays waived his right to an attorney in front of the Judge, who read him...
PORT GIBSON, MS
WAPT

Two juveniles involved in Natchez burglary charged

Two juveniles have been charged after burglarizing a business in Natchez. The Natchez Police Department said a report came in just before 5:15 a.m. Jan. 14 of an accident at Bowie's Outfitters on Highway 61. Upon arrival, officers saw an unoccupied white van in front of the business. Witnesses said...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Expungement clinic to be held in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice will host an expungement clinic in Adams County on Saturday, January 21. The clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Adams County Community Saferoom located at 323 Liberty Road in Natchez. To be able to receive assistance at the clinic, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New medical cannabis dispensary to operate in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez can expect another new medical cannabis dispensary to open in the near future. According to the Natchez Democrat, Star Buds, which was founded in Denver, Colorado, announced their Natchez location as 135 U.S. 61 South, Suite 1. The cannabis dispensary has two locations in Oxford. Star Buds is […]
NATCHEZ, MS

