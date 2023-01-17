Read full article on original website
Textile innovations continue in SC
Over the past several years, our next guest’s small manufacturing company has continued to win awards and recognition for their innovations and growth, most recently the 2022 Emerging Manufacturer of the Year award from the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership. Mike Switzer interviews Donna Brin, president and CEO of bFIVE40 in Little River, SC.
