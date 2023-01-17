ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Textile innovations continue in SC

Over the past several years, our next guest’s small manufacturing company has continued to win awards and recognition for their innovations and growth, most recently the 2022 Emerging Manufacturer of the Year award from the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership. Mike Switzer interviews Donna Brin, president and CEO of bFIVE40 in Little River, SC.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
SC Lede: Raucous Caucus

On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for January 21, 2023: a recap of what's moving in the state legislature this week; a look at tensions between SC House Republicans and the House Freedom Caucus; the latest on 2024 presidential campaigns; and more. We want to hear from you!...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

