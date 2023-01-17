ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Shipping container home shines at Indianapolis Home Show

The builder and interior design team from Custom Container Builders has brought a first-ever Centerpiece Home concept to the 101st Indianapolis Home Show — a shipping container home. We spoke with Mike Lewis Centerpiece Home Builder, about bringing the concept to life. Shipping container homes are single or multi-family...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Patty Spitler’s dog ‘Mabel’ has died

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A very special friend of “Pet Pals TV” and “Life.Style.Live!” has died. Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” announced her dog Mabel passed away Monday from Cushing’s disease. How does someone cope after losing a loved one?...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm

On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Pet hospital faces fines for dumped trash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For months, All Pet Health Care on Washington Street has been dealing with dumped trash, vandalism, and theft at their new location that is being renovated. They originally wanted to open the location in October, but everything that’s been going on has delayed the project.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Loving Paws Animal Center Looking For Help With Large Rescue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Loving Paws Animal Center is a non-profit animal rescue dedicated to saving at-risk feral and stray cats in Tippecanoe county. Teresa Fee is the owner of LPAC and at the front line of every rescue. Right now her and her husband Jason are working to rescue over a dozen cats from a Brookston home.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital To Provide ‘Leah’s Love Boxes’ to Grieving Parents

MUNCIE, IN—Leah’s Love is a Muncie- based non-profit that seeks to connect with grieving parents experiencing the loss of a child. They do this through the gifting of Leah’s Love boxes. These boxes contain books that have been handpicked by the founders of the group, Mandi (Leah’s mother) and Sue (Leah’s maternal grandmother) as well as other self-care products such as eye masks, grief coloring books and pencils, inspirational bookmarks, Forget-Me-Not seeds, tissues, journals, and bath bombs.
MUNCIE, IN
korncountry.com

Pet food distribution is Thursday at Columbus Airport

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS) will be handing out pet food through their newly named Furry Friends Food Bank distribution on Thursday, January 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., in the parking lot at Columbus Municipal Airport, at 4770 Ray Boll Blvd., near Blackerby’s Hangar 5 restaurant.
COLUMBUS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

