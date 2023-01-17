ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police investigating deadly overnight shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police found a man shot to death on Friday morning. Police found the man dead at 700 NE 32nd Street just before 2:30 a.m. while responding to reports of gunfire. Police said there was some kind of altercation between the victim and the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
CUSHING, OK
okcfox.com

Man killed in early morning fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Oklahoma City. Fire officials said they responded to 885 N Cedardale Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday. The incident was initially called out as a grass fire but crews found an outbuilding in the backyard ablaze instead.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OHP: 44-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured In Kingfisher County Crash

A 44-year-old was killed and three people were injured Thursday morning in a Kingfisher County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Trooper said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of N2800 and E0760 roads, approximately 4 miles north and 4.5 miles west of Kingfisher, OK in Kingfisher county.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say

EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

House fire investigation underway in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a home in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control. No one was inside the house at the time, but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

