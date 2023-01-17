Read full article on original website
Norman police investigating after business owner allegedly guns down burglary suspect
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman police are investigating after a business owner allegedly shot and killed a burglary suspect. Police said they responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue SE around 1 a.m. Thursday. The caller said he had shot a burglary suspect inside his business.
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly overnight shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police found a man shot to death on Friday morning. Police found the man dead at 700 NE 32nd Street just before 2:30 a.m. while responding to reports of gunfire. Police said there was some kind of altercation between the victim and the...
OKC convenience store employee attacked at drive through, police seeking answers
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police say a suspect attacked an employee at a convenience store and no one has been arrested. David Hester says he was working at Discount Beer and Tobacco when a customer started honking their horn in the drive through line. "We were...
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Authorities search for assault, kidnapping and robbery suspect
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it's looking for a suspect who allegedly took part in assaulting, kidnapping and robbing a Stroud woman.
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-thru assault case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a case about an assault at a drive-thru. Police said the incident happened on January 14 at a drive-thru convenience store at NW 10th and Meridian. According to police, a suspect stepped out of a black sedan...
Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
Man killed in early morning fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Oklahoma City. Fire officials said they responded to 885 N Cedardale Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday. The incident was initially called out as a grass fire but crews found an outbuilding in the backyard ablaze instead.
OHP: 44-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured In Kingfisher County Crash
A 44-year-old was killed and three people were injured Thursday morning in a Kingfisher County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Trooper said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of N2800 and E0760 roads, approximately 4 miles north and 4.5 miles west of Kingfisher, OK in Kingfisher county.
4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say
EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
Police warning of rise in ‘distraction’ style thefts
Authorities in Moore say they have seen a rise in the number of 'distraction' style thefts at stores in the metro.
Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for multiple charges
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Warrant's Team is searching for 30-year-old Arness L. Daniels.
Police: 18-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Shots Fired After Del City Basketball Game
Del City Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection to a shooting after a basketball game between Del City and Millwood. At around 7:36 p.m. Tuesday, police officers reported shots fired in the John Smith Field House on the Del City High School campus. Police said the basketball game...
Second arrest made in connection to deadly shooting
Authorities say they have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.
'Personal to all of us': Mid-Del Superintendent gives update after shots ring out at game
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Schools released an update on Wednesday after shots rang out following a basketball game against Millwood on Tuesday night. Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb said the shots were fired during a fight in the gym lobby. Cobb said nobody involved in the fight were students in his district.
Man accused in preschooler’s death headed back to Oklahoma
An Oklahoma man who is facing charges in connection to the disappearance of a child is now headed back to the Sooner State.
House fire investigation underway in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a home in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control. No one was inside the house at the time, but...
