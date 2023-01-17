ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Milton man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old in 2020

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A 57-year-old man from Milton was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, for molesting an 11-year-old child in 2020.

Antonio Jay White was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age by a Santa Rosa County jury.

The State Attorney’s Office said White committed the offense against the 11-year-old child on April 3, 2020, in a bedroom in his home in Milton. They said the child was staying at White’s residence while visiting from Nebraska.

White faces a maximum of life in prison and a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

A sentence hearing is scheduled for February 13, 2023.

The investigation was conducted by Detective Mitchell Kelly of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Pace.

