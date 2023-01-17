Greenup County Schools in Kentucky hires new resource officer

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County School District has a new School Resource Officer.

According to school district officials, Philip Kearns was named Greenup County Schools Chief of Police. Officials say Kearns started his new position this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. While he will be stationed at Greenup County High School, officials say he will serve all seven schools in the GCSD.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

This new position marks Kearns’ 27th year in law enforcement, officials say. Before serving the GCSD, Kearns had retired from his role as a detective with the Russell Police Department, where he worked for seven years. He is a lifelong resident of Greenup County.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to head this new position,” said Kearns. “I’m looking forward to working with students and staff in the Greenup County School District, and keeping it a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.”

According to the GCSD, Kearns was hired through Kentucky’s Special Law Enforcement Officer Program , making the Greenup County School District the first northeastern Kentucky school district to initiate the program. Officials say Kearns’ service will provide an “additional layer” of safety for students, staff, parents and visitors.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.