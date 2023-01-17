ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

Greenup County Schools in Kentucky hires new resource officer

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gt38U_0kHUeUei00

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County School District has a new School Resource Officer.

According to school district officials, Philip Kearns was named Greenup County Schools Chief of Police. Officials say Kearns started his new position this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. While he will be stationed at Greenup County High School, officials say he will serve all seven schools in the GCSD.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

This new position marks Kearns’ 27th year in law enforcement, officials say. Before serving the GCSD, Kearns had retired from his role as a detective with the Russell Police Department, where he worked for seven years. He is a lifelong resident of Greenup County.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to head this new position,” said Kearns. “I’m looking forward to working with students and staff in the Greenup County School District, and keeping it a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.”

New therapy dog to help Gallia County Sheriff’s Office serve Ohio community

According to the GCSD, Kearns was hired through Kentucky’s Special Law Enforcement Officer Program , making the Greenup County School District the first northeastern Kentucky school district to initiate the program. Officials say Kearns’ service will provide an “additional layer” of safety for students, staff, parents and visitors.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WOWK 13 News

Representative from Scioto County nominated to be Director of Ohio Department of Agriculture

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Rep. Brian Baldridge (R-District 90) has been nominated to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) says Baldridge is a seventh-generation farmer that has operated Baldridge Farms, which has both livestock and crop production. Prior to serving as a State Representative, Baldridge was […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new information after a body was found in the backseat of the vehicle involved in a police chase that ended on Interstate 75, according to Kentucky State Police. According to KSP, the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County Schools in West Virginia seeks academic calendar input

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Schools Calendar Adoption Committee is asking for the public’s opinion on the school calendars for the upcoming 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years. The committee has three proposed calendar options for each school year which can be found on the district’s website under the “Calendars” in the “Our […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
ASHLAND, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Human trafficking charge tops Lawrence County indictments

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 21 indictments Thursday. • Govindlal Patel, 62, of Louisa, charged with third-degree sexual abuse and criminal attempt/human trafficking for allegedly subjecting another person to attempting to subject another individual to engage in forced services or commercial sexual activity through the use of fraud or coercion on June 21, 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vinton Co. Sheriff’s Office moves into new building

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have moved into their new home. Sheriff Ryan Cain took to social media to make the announcement. The sheriff said, “The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office has moved to a new location. The new address of...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Pre-trial in case of man accused of Ohio, West Virginia murders continued for psych evaluation

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The pre-trial conference for a man accused of a Meigs County murder has been continued pending a psychological evaluation. According to Meigs County Common Pleas Judge Linda Warner’s office, the defense for Wayne Leib Jr. requested a continuance so a psychological could be completed. The pre-trial conference was originally scheduled for Wednesday, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man, woman plead not guilty to West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people accused of murder pled not guilty at their arraignment in Mason County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body on Jan. 4. On March 8, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

Wrong-way crash on US-35 in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle traffic crash involving multiple injuries. The crash happened Wednesday on US-35 near mile post six in Gallia County around 10:25 p.m. OHSP says the driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of US-35 when they drove into […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Fire damages Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Thursday night extensively damaged a multi-story home at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Second Street, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported just before 7:15 p.m. Firefighters say one resident was inside but managed to make it out safely. Another resident was on...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia hospital receiving backlash after reinstating mask requirement

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital is facing backlash after reinstating their mask requirement. According to the hospital, the policy was reinstated following CDC guidelines that show high levels of community spread of COVID-19. The protocol says that hospital patients, staff and visitors are required to wear their mask inside the hospital. Hospital officials […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A traffic stop by officers with the Coal Grove Police Department uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine along with several other controlled substances. According to officers, 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 20 unknown orange pills, and approximately $511 were...
COAL GROVE, OH
WSAZ

Masks to be required again at some area hospitals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network will be temporarily requiring masks again at most of its facilities due to high spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the company. The masking guidance will apply to Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and other...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy