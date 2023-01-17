ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Taylor Kinney Takes Leave Of Absence From NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kinney, a fan favorite who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, is taking a break from the NBC drama. Kinney has starred as the firefighter on the Dick Wolf procedural since its launch in 2012. A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that Kinney is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. Cast and crew were apparently informed of Kinney’s leave earlier Friday. It is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate his absence. A spokesman for the show would not comment. Kinney has been nominated three times for...
WGNtv.com

Comedian and Teen Wolf star Orny Adams does NOT want to come to your party!

Orny Adams is an actor, writer, podcaster and his comedy specials are on Netflix, Comedy Central, Showtime, and YouTube. He’s in Schaumburg this weekend at Chicago Improv!. Orny Adams delivers a powerful, incisive stand up routine that vacillates between the relevant and the absurd. Orny attacks what’s wrong with the world and sometimes even what’s wrong with Orny. He’s brutally honest, satirical and his performance is ceaselessly energetic.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGNtv.com

What Harry Caray Thought of Tom Skilling

Harry Caray and Tom Skilling, WGN legends both. What did Harry make of Mr. Tom Freakin’ Skilling? For more great WGN at 75 stories, check out WGNtv.com/stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy