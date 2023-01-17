Read full article on original website
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Suspect in attempted armed robbery at Griswold liquor store arrested: Troopers
GRISWOLD, Conn. — An arrest has been made in the attempted armed robbery at a Jewett City liquor store in late December, according to Connecticut State Police. Charlie Snowfly, 42, of Waterbury, was arrested Thursday and charged with ill use of a facsimile firearm, criminal robbery attempt, breach of peace, and threatening.
Man falsely reported son inside stolen car in Waterbury to expedite police response: PD
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested a dad after he allegedly falsely reported that his son was inside a stolen car. Police said on Friday around 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an Exxon Gas Station on Wolcott Street for the report of a car that was stolen while left running and unoccupied. The driver […]
Good Samaritans stop suspect in multiple carjacking attempts on Interstate 84 in Hartford
Good Samaritans stopped a Manchester man who allegedly attempted to carjack four vehicles on Friday morning at Interstate 84 East in Hartford.
Manchester man tries to get into cars, tractor-trailer after crash on I-84 in Hartford: State police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man is accused of trying to carjack three cars and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Hartford after a crash on Friday morning. Some "good Samaritans" detained the suspect until state police stepped in to assist, according to troopers. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday,...
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired at Home in Portland: Police
Portland police are investigating after someone fired several shots at a home in Portland early Friday morning. Officers responded to Maple Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found several shell casings in the road and saw that several bullets has...
Fatal Shooting: Victim Found At Waterbury Residence, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at a multi-family residence in Waterbury. The incident took place around 7:20 on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 137 Robbins St. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, the man was found after officers responded to the home...
New Fairfield man pleads guilty in roommate’s 2017 murder
DANBURY, Conn. — A New Fairfield man has pled guilty to murder, sexual assault and larceny charges stemming from a 2017 incident that killed his roommate. Steven Flood, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday in Danbury Superior Court to the murder, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of larceny. His sentencing is scheduled for March 29.
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Man Tries To Carjack Vehicles On I-84 In Hartford, Police Say
In a scene taken out of a video game, a man tried to repeatedly steal vehicles on I-84 in Hartford until he was stopped by good samaritans who had enough of his antics, police said. The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 20 around 9:45 a.m., when state police received reports...
Police identify man killed in EH hit-and-run
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified George Tetteh-Quarshie, 70, of East Hartford as the man killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night. Police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets at around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was struck by an automobile. Police...
New Britain Herald
Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington
A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford
State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Man Shot On Priscilla Lane
2023-01-19@11:30PMish– A witness who was one of the first on the scene said there were multiple gunshots and a man was hit multiple times on Priscilla Lane. The man’s condition is not known at this time. He also told me that the shooter is still at large. DoingItLocal...
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
Police Searching For Car In East Hartford Fatal Hit-Run
Police are searching for a silver car after a man was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Hartford. The victim was discovered when police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets in East Hartford around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, said Officer Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police.
Man hid in the backseat of woman's car to steal pocketbook: Ansonia police
ANSONIA, Conn. — A Bridgeport man is facing charges after he hid in a woman's car to steal her pocketbook, Ansonia police said. Police said a woman flagged down an officer patrolling Pershing Drive on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. The woman said that a man had hidden in the...
Fatal Shooting: Suspect At Large After Man Found Dead In New Haven
Police are searching for a suspect after a New Haven man was found shot and killed on a city street. The incident took place in New Haven around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the area of Chapel Street, near James Street. Police received a call regarding a person down...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police trying to ID suspect in two thefts
PLAINVILLE – Police are attempting to identify a woman suspected in two local thefts. The police department used its Facebook page to release a photo of the suspect and the vehicle witnesses said she used. The woman can be seen in the photo wearing dark pants, a scarf, a gray, green and white jacket and a face covering that is pulled below her chin.
Eyewitness News
Missing Branford man found safe
BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Branford police say a missing man was found safe. Police said Tucker MacGregor, 29, was last known to be in the Hartford area on January 5. He is 5′7″ tall and has brown hair. Tucker was last seen wearing tan pants, a brown...
NBC Connecticut
Man Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds After Hartford Shooting
A Hartford man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Elliott Street Thursday night. Police said they were called to the area of 22 Elliott St. at about 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
East Hartford murder suspect has died
A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
