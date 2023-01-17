ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

NBC Connecticut

Shots Fired at Home in Portland: Police

Portland police are investigating after someone fired several shots at a home in Portland early Friday morning. Officers responded to Maple Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found several shell casings in the road and saw that several bullets has...
PORTLAND, CT
FOX 61

New Fairfield man pleads guilty in roommate’s 2017 murder

DANBURY, Conn. — A New Fairfield man has pled guilty to murder, sexual assault and larceny charges stemming from a 2017 incident that killed his roommate. Steven Flood, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday in Danbury Superior Court to the murder, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of larceny. His sentencing is scheduled for March 29.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police identify man killed in EH hit-and-run

EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified George Tetteh-Quarshie, 70, of East Hartford as the man killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night. Police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets at around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was struck by an automobile. Police...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington

A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford

State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Man Shot On Priscilla Lane

2023-01-19@11:30PMish– A witness who was one of the first on the scene said there were multiple gunshots and a man was hit multiple times on Priscilla Lane. The man’s condition is not known at this time. He also told me that the shooter is still at large. DoingItLocal...
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Car In East Hartford Fatal Hit-Run

Police are searching for a silver car after a man was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Hartford. The victim was discovered when police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets in East Hartford around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, said Officer Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police trying to ID suspect in two thefts

PLAINVILLE – Police are attempting to identify a woman suspected in two local thefts. The police department used its Facebook page to release a photo of the suspect and the vehicle witnesses said she used. The woman can be seen in the photo wearing dark pants, a scarf, a gray, green and white jacket and a face covering that is pulled below her chin.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing Branford man found safe

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Branford police say a missing man was found safe. Police said Tucker MacGregor, 29, was last known to be in the Hartford area on January 5. He is 5′7″ tall and has brown hair. Tucker was last seen wearing tan pants, a brown...
BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds After Hartford Shooting

A Hartford man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Elliott Street Thursday night. Police said they were called to the area of 22 Elliott St. at about 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford murder suspect has died

A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
