ABC6.com
Driver charged for Warwick crash that left 6 injured to face judge
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The driver charged in a Warwick crash that left six people injured is set to be arraigned Friday. Jaden Berthole, 18, was arrested Thursday after a crash on Sandy Lane. The crash happened around 3 p.m. and resulted in five hospitalizations. Additionally, two people were...
ABC6.com
Trial begins for off-duty Pawtucket officer, allegedly shot teenager
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a Pawtucket police officer accused in an off-duty shooting began on Wednesday. In June 2022, Officer Daniel Dolan, 38, was arrested after police said he shot at a vehicle with three teenagers inside, injuring one of them. According to court documents, Dolan...
ABC6.com
Fall River man pleads guilty to raping child
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty last week to raping a child. Devin Medeiros, 22, was sentenced to serve four to six years in state prison on Jan. 13, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn. On...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man sentenced for raping a minor
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to prison for raping a minor on multiple occasions. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Samuel Adorno, 29, was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison after spending two days in Fall River Superior Court for raping a 13-year-old girl.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Men in Connection with Identity Fraud
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify three men wanted for questioning in connection with a case of identity fraud. Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives via one of the following methods:. Call the Worcester Police Detectives Bureau at (508) 799-8651. Send...
Test drive gone wrong led to serious Warwick crash, victim’s brother says
What began as a Facebook Marketplace sale turned tragic Thursday when the potential buyer crashed the seller's car during a test drive.
ABC6.com
5 injured, 18-year-old arrested after Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police say five people are in the hospital and one person is under arrest following a car crash. According to the Warwick police chief, an accident was called in around 3 p.m. across from the St. Kevin Church. Police say they are still reconstructing...
ABC6.com
Murder conviction with no body? Local lawyer weighs in
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Brian Walshe, husband of missing mother Ana Walshe, has been charged with murder. But how can you convict someone with murder without a body?. Professor Andrew Horwitz, Director of the Criminal Defense Clinic at Roger Williams University, says a body is not necessary for a conviction– but the instance is rare.
WCVB
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
Turnto10.com
Woman hit by RIPTA bus in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was hit by a RIPTA bus in the city. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was making a turn at Exchange Street and Exchange Terrace when the accident occurred, according to police.
Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial
A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
ABC6.com
Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
ABC6.com
Providence woman pleads guilty to fraud conspiracy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence woman pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud conspiracy at a bank in which she was previously employed. Savonnah Briggs, 28, admitted that she stole customer’s information and gave it to the leader of a fraud conspiracy while employed at Citizens Bank.
ABC6.com
Warwick police identify Pawtucket woman found dead outside T.F. Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police on Wednesday identified the 51-year-old woman that was found dead outside the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Police said Rozann Jarosz, who’s from Pawtucket, was discovered just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the grass area between Garage C and Post Road.
ABC6.com
Body found in Barrington RIPTA parking lot
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Barrington police said they responded to a call for a body by the water at an RIPTA parking lot on Wednesday. The concerned citizen’s call was placed at approximately 12:30 according to police. Police locked down the scene and confirmed there was a dead...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Three Suspects in Roxbury and Dorchester on Outstanding Drug Warrants
At about 9:00 AM, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, officers assigned to the District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston) and District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), executed 6 Dorchester District Court Warrants that resulted in the following;
$5,000 Worth Of Items Taken From Stoughton Ulta; Police Seeking Suspect IDs
Stoughton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who took almost $5,000 worth of products from an Ulta store. The suspected thieves did not pay for the items at Ulta's Taunton and Cranston, RI locations in addition to the Stoughton store, police said on Facebook.Th…
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
Arlington police arrest 3 men for alleged home improvement scam
Police said the scam is commonly used to target elderly people. Arlington police arrested three men Friday for allegedly scamming an elderly resident using a common home improvement scheme. Peter Gilheny, 21, of Quincy, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny by false pretenses over $250, unlicensed...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman On Drunk Driving Charge After Hit & Run Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Fitchburg woman on Friday night, January 13 after a hit & run crash on Route 9. Police arrested at 6:56 p.m. Ashley Landry, 34, of 86 Sheridan Street in Fitchburg. “Landry was involved in a hit/run accident” on Route 9 at 6;11 p.m....
