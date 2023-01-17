Read full article on original website
Related
sylacauganews.com
Talladega County Small Schools champs crowned in basketball; Large Schools to be decided tonight
ALPINE, Ala. – The Talladega County Small Schools basketball tournament came to a close last night and crowned two champions. First, the Winterboro Lady Bulldogs created an early lead and never looked back as they defeated the Childersburg Lady Tigers 61-42 to become champions. Kaitlyn Jones and Kaitlyn Brown...
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Talladega County Tourney Cat Fight preview
ALPINE, Ala. – The Childersburg Tigers and the B.B. Comer Tigers have scrapped on the hardwood once earlier this season with Childersburg coming out on top at their home court. Tonight, the two square off again in the Small Schools County Championship taking place at Winterboro High School. Childersburg...
Anniston’s Perry Buries 3s
Anniston, AL – Daughter of Anniston hoops royalty finds aggression, shoots Lady Dawgs past Pleasant Valley and into Calhoun County tournament semifinals By Joe Medley Eddie Bullock recalls former Anniston standout Marcus Perry well, and the veteran Anniston girls’ coach knows Perry’s daughter has her dad’s aggression tucked inside her gentle soul. Bullock is pulling that aggression […]
‘Underdog’ Oxford Yellow Jackets Survive
Oxford, AL – Faith Christian gives Oxford all it can handle, but second-seeded Yellow Jackets have enough to push through to the semifinals CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT (At Jacksonville State) Tuesday’s Boys Games No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Faith Christian 49 No. 1 Jacksonville 86, No. 8 Saks 39 Wednesday’s Boys Games No. 3 Alexandria vs. […]
tdalabamamag.com
Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford has attention of Alabama, top D1 programs
Parker High School’s sophomore offensive lineman, Jourdin Crawford is already one of the most sought-after 2025 defensive lineman prospects in the country. The Birmingham, Alabama product currently holds 17 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Miami and Tennessee. He currently stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs approximately 290 pounds. Crawford has plans to continue to get better after an impressive sophomore season for Parker.
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
alabama.gov
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to 7 Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local...
wbrc.com
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Crimson Tide Basketball player Darius Miles remains behind bars in Tuscaloosa for his role in the death of Birmingham mother Jamea Harris, but court records indicate that Miles didn’t pull the trigger, just provided the gun. Criminal Defense Lawyer Tommy Spina says that is...
weisradio.com
One Hurt in Etowah County Crash
One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Regional Clinic strengthens medical community
Photo: Regional Clinic staff pose for a photo with two patients, 100-year-old twins Lonzie Gray and Vernia Ray, during the clinic’s open house last year. Pictured, standing, from left: Dr. Krishna Keri, MD, Nephrology; Dr. John Pirani, MD, FACS, Urology; Dr. Chellamuthu, MD, MBA, Nephrology; Dr. Davenport, MD, FACS, Surgery; Justin Ford, DNP, CRNP; Gray; Alberto Echeverri, MD, Surgery; Cody Gray, CRNP; William Mullins, CRNP; Dr. Nicolas Bordas, MD, Infectious Disease; Josh McCamy, CRNP. Pictured, front row, sitting: Vernia Ray. (Courtesy of Teresa Taylor, Regional Clinic)
wbrc.com
Groundbreaking signals a workforce rebirth in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - More jobs and more economic opportunities are coming to Sylacauga. Community leaders broke ground on the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub, or as the site is more commonly known as, EARTH on Thursday. For Sylacauga this signifies a rebirth of sorts. Seventeen years after...
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
sylacauganews.com
Fast Pace Health Urgent Care holds grand opening in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A new urgent care clinic, Fast Pace Health, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, to celebrate its official grand opening. The clinic is located off of Hwy 280 in front of T.J. Maxx and the soon-to-open Publix. “Fast Pace has 240 clinics throughout the...
Human remains found in Talladega County creek
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
ABC 33/40 News
Gadsden man killed in wreck near Ashville
A 29-year-old Gadsden man was killed in a single-car crash near Ashville on Monday. Daniel I. Hodges was driving a 1999 Buick Regal that ran off of the road and hit a tree. Hodges was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.
Two killed in Anniston shooting identified
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1168 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 79 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 294 traffic stops, and 93 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
weisradio.com
Downtown Gadsden Chili Cook Off
Saturday, February 4, is the date for the 15th annual Downtown Gadsden Chili Cook Off. Local teams will be putting their recipes to the taste test with on-site cooking and plenty of bragging rights on the line. The teams can begin cooking as early as 7:00am. The public is invited...
Comments / 0