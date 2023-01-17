ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox47News

Advanced Osteopathic Health - 1/19/23

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Nebbeling, Board Certified Regenerative Medicine Specialist with Advanced Osteopathic Health talks about Prolotherapy: a Non-Surgical Joint Repair. For more information please visit AdvancedOsteopathicHealth.com or call (517) 3231833. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime,...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Lansing Community College - 1/18/23

LANSING, Mich. — Steve Robinson, President of Lansing Community College shares an overview of LCC Connect as the college celebrates its one-year partnership with Michigan Radio. For more information please visit https://www.lcc.edu/connect or call (800) 644-4522. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

New wine bar, bookstore coming to Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers will soon see a new self-serve wine bar and bookstore at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR). Ink by Hudson will feature wines made in Michigan and contemporary books telling diverse stories, among other gifts and essential goods, the airport says. The wine bar...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox47News

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss fired

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. The move comes two days after he was placed on leave. The firing was announced in a statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel. After a review of University policies, the athletic...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox47News

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce

LANSING, Mich. — Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately. The company said it will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy