New York Post

Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US

A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
PALM COAST, FL
The Daily South

Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space

Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Deep-Sea Fisherman Pulled Overboard, Still Missing After Hooking ‘Huge’ Tuna

A deep-sea fisherman went missing on Sunday after a massive tuna pulled him overboard, sending him plunging headfirst into the bottomless depths of the Pacific. At around 5 am, 63-year-old Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles from the Honaunau Boat Ramp in Hawaii when he hooked an enormous ahi. Turning to his friend, Knittle exclaimed, “This fish is huge!” before suddenly losing control of the sea giant, which yanked him over the edge of the boat and into the dark waters below.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
Daily Beast

Mysterious Set of Gigantic Bones Found on California Beach

Two Californians found the skeletal remains of a massive sea creature while on a beach walk near San Francisco last weekend, according to reports. The creature has been identified as a modern gray whale, which went extinct in North America around the early 18th century, Robert Boessenecker, a research associate at UC Berkeley’s Museum of Paleontology, told SFGate. The National Ocean and Atmospheric Association said it’s hopeful the massive creature’s endangered cousins will someday return to the waters off California, making discoveries like these more common.
France 24

12-million-year-old whale fossil skull found in Maryland

The discovery was made in October by a Pennsylvania man, Cody Goddard, who was searching for fossils and shark's teeth, the Calvert Marine Museum said in a statement. "It felt like we had won the World Cup of Paleontology!" said Stephen Godfrey, curator of paleontology at the museum in the eastern US state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

