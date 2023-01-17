Read full article on original website
300-pound flipper from humpback whale found dead in North Carolina to be displayed at park
A flipper from an endangered humpback whale that was found dead on one of North Carolina's barrier islands last month will be displayed at a park in the state.
NOAA: Whale who washed up at Assateague may have been hit by vessel
We're learning a little more information on what could have killed a whale that washed ashore on Assateague Island Monday.
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
4-year-old whale of one of the world's rarest species is "likely to die" after becoming heavily entangled, NOAA says
One of the few remaining individuals of the rarest whale species in the world is now "likely to die" after becoming severely entangled, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. The 4-year-old marine mammal is a North Atlantic right whale, a species with only a few hundred remaining members.
Trio Of Orca Whales Maul A Great White Shark Off The Coast Of South Africa
I feel like we all have a misconception about orca whales. Although these magnificent creatures are massive in size, ranging from 20 to 26 feet and weighing between 6,600 to 8,800 pounds, we tend to think of them as harmless creatures that we go to watch do tricks at Sea World.
Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space
Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
SeaWorld releases additional details about killer whale found dead on Florida beach
It could be months before the cause of death for the female killer whale found dead on a Florida beach is determined. A necropsy was performed after she was found Jan. 11, 2023.
Killer whale dies after grounding itself on Florida beach
Wildlife officials in Florida are investigating the death of a female killer whale that grounded itself on Wednesday on a beach in Palm Coast.
Deep-Sea Fisherman Pulled Overboard, Still Missing After Hooking ‘Huge’ Tuna
A deep-sea fisherman went missing on Sunday after a massive tuna pulled him overboard, sending him plunging headfirst into the bottomless depths of the Pacific. At around 5 am, 63-year-old Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles from the Honaunau Boat Ramp in Hawaii when he hooked an enormous ahi. Turning to his friend, Knittle exclaimed, “This fish is huge!” before suddenly losing control of the sea giant, which yanked him over the edge of the boat and into the dark waters below.
LOOK: Ridiculously Old Whale Skull Fossil Found by Family on Vacation
While exploring a beach on the Chesapeake Bay, a Pennsylvania family was searching for shark teeth and fossils when they made a discovery that would make any archaeologist green with envy. Buried among the rock and sediment nearest the rippling tide, the Goddard family spotted an enormous, 650-pound fossilized whale skull.
Mysterious Set of Gigantic Bones Found on California Beach
Two Californians found the skeletal remains of a massive sea creature while on a beach walk near San Francisco last weekend, according to reports. The creature has been identified as a modern gray whale, which went extinct in North America around the early 18th century, Robert Boessenecker, a research associate at UC Berkeley’s Museum of Paleontology, told SFGate. The National Ocean and Atmospheric Association said it’s hopeful the massive creature’s endangered cousins will someday return to the waters off California, making discoveries like these more common.
12-million-year-old whale fossil skull found in Maryland
The discovery was made in October by a Pennsylvania man, Cody Goddard, who was searching for fossils and shark's teeth, the Calvert Marine Museum said in a statement. "It felt like we had won the World Cup of Paleontology!" said Stephen Godfrey, curator of paleontology at the museum in the eastern US state.
