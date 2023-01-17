Impaled by a stingray, crushed by a tortoise and USING THE TOILET! These stars died in the most unusual ways...

Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher 'always had a little spark'
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had "a little spark" even before they started dating. The 39-year-old actress and Ashton, 44, previously starred alongside each other in the hit sitcom 'That '70s Show', and Debra Jo Rupp - their former co-star - has now claimed that they always had a special connection, even before their relationship took a romantic turn.
Michelle Williams was ecstatic to land a role in The Fabelmans
Michelle Williams "jumped up and down with excitement" after being cast in 'The Fabelmans'. The 42-year-old star features in Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman, the mother of Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) – the character based on the legendary film director as a child – and was overjoyed to land the part.
Jack O'Connell and Eddie Marsan cast in Amy Winehouse biopic
Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville have been cast in the Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black'. The trio have boarded the new movie that will star Marisa Abela as the tragic Grammy-winning singer. The film is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who was close friends with the music...
Robert Pattinson loves working with Dior
Robert Pattinson says being a Dior fragrance ambassador has been "one of the most enjoyable" experiences of his life. The 'Batman' actor has been one of the faces of the brand for a decade and he loves the working relationship he has built up with the people working at the company.
King Charles makes major changes to upcoming coronation
King Charles will not wear the traditional costume on Coronation Day. The 74-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September - is set to receive his coronation ceremony on May 6 but has reportedly opted to wear a military uniform because the traditional breeches are "too dated."
