Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ISRG - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24, after the closing bell. The company’s stock has gained 12.4% in the past six months, compared with a increase of 0.5% for the industry. The S&P 500 Index declined 3.3% in the same time period.
Non-COVID Diagnostics Sales to Aid Hologic (HOLX) Q1 Earnings
HOLX - Free Report) diagnostics business is likely to have witnessed an increase in non-COVID Diagnostics business, banking on growing Panther instruments worldwide. The GYN Surgical arm is expected to have gained from an ongoing rebound in elective procedures. We anticipate the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, scheduled for release...
Progressive (PGR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PGR - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 60.48% in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. Net premiums earned in the fourth quarter are likely to have benefited from rate increases,...
Liberty's (LBRT) Q4 Earnings Preview: Key Things To Consider
LBRT - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter results on Jan 25. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 71 cents per share on revenues of $1.2 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the provider of hydraulic fracturing and...
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
D.R. Horton (DHI) to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
D.R. Horton Inc. (. DHI - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results on Jan 24, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7% and 4%, respectively. Yet, earnings and revenues of this homebuilding company grew 26% and 19%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.
Factors to Note Ahead of Tractor Supply's (TSCO) Q4 Earnings
TSCO - Free Report) is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.88 billion, indicating growth of 16.8% from the prior-year reported figure. The bottom line...
5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season
The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...
Factors Setting the Tone for MarketAxess (MKTX) in Q4 Earnings
MKTX - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MarketAxess’ fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.53, which indicates an improvement of 11.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric stands at $1.45 per share.
Boot Barn's (BOOT) Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?
BOOT - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 25, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $514.5 million, indicating a rise of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. However, the bottom line is likely to decline year...
Will Segmental Sales Boost Teledyne's (TDY) Q4 Earnings?
TDY - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Jan 25 before market open. Teledyne has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.67%, on average. Its sales across all the business segments may continue to grow, benefiting the overall revenue performance of the company in the fourth quarter. However, inflation and supply-chain issues may have dented the bottom line.
What's in the Cards for Covenant (CVLG) in Q4 Earnings?
CVLG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings remained flat at $1.51 per share over the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 22.67%.
Will Segmental Performance Aid Northrop's (NOC) Q4 Earnings?
NOC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Jan 26, before market open. Northrop has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.15%, on average. The strong revenue performance across most of its segments is likely to contribute to the company’s overall results in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.
F5 (FFIV) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
FFIV - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results after market close on Jan 24. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 7%. For the fiscal first quarter, F5 estimates revenues in the range of $690-$710 million...
Plexus Corp (PLXS) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
PLXS - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests growth of 35.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 67.1%.
McCormick (MKC) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Consider
MKC - Free Report) is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,764 million, suggesting a rise of almost 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 sales is pegged at $6,419 million, indicating an increase of 1.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Factors Setting the Tone for Celestica (CLS) in Q4 Earnings
CLS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25. Celestica estimates non-IFRS adjusted fourth-quarter earnings between 49 cents and 55 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents, unchanged in the last 30 days. This indicates growth of 20.45% from the year-ago reported earnings.
Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Provisions Up
CBSH - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.04 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. The bottom line increased 15.6% from the prior-year quarter. Results have been primarily benefited from an improvement in net interest income (NII), a slight rise in loan balance and higher rates. However,...
Will MSCI (MSCI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
MSCI - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Business - Software Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 3.11%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Factors Likely to Decide CACI's Fate This Earnings Season
CACI International (. CACI - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $4.33 per share, suggesting an increase of 13.1% year over year.
