SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo had to euthanize its 17-year-old male snow leopard Dhirin on Tuesday following serious respiratory issues and kidney failure. Dr. Tim Storms, director of animal health at Woodland Park Zoo, said the geriatric snow leopard was diagnosed with renal disease more than a year ago and his health had worsened over the last several days leading to the decision to humanely euthanize the snow leopard.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO