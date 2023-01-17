Read full article on original website
Related
z93country.com
Winds Cause Electrical Problems Thursday
South KY RECC crews worked into the night to restore service to multiple locations in the area that were without power due to issues caused by strong wind gusts. At one point in Wayne County, 208 was without power in the HWY 200 area after a tree was down on a line. Wayne County Airport recorded a wind gust of 47 mph.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs Police set to begin cracking down on parking violations
Russell Springs City Police are set to crack down on parking violations within the city. Mayor Eddie Thomas spoke to WJRS News about what that will look like.
z93country.com
Cocaine Discovered in Overnight Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron two Cumberland County men have been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop. On January 19, 2032, at approximately 11:41 pm Deputy Dereck Dennis observed a passenger car turning onto Kentucky 90 Bypass at a high rate of speed. Deputy Dennis caught up to the passenger car and observed it not maintaining its lane of travel several times. Deputy Dennis then activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. Once approaching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed the driver showed several signs that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. While searching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed a plastic bag in his pants. At that time the driver started resisting arrest but was shortly taken into custody. Once the plastic bag was recovered it contained a white rock-looking substance which the driver admitted it was cocaine. During a search of the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, a yellow tablet known as oxycodone, and a glass smoking pipe were seized. A rear-seat male passenger was arrested on an active arrest warrant from Clinton County. While removing the passenger from the vehicle an inhaler with a small bag inside it which contained a crystal substance was located lying beside him and was also seized.
z93country.com
Latest Covid Map
Wayne County is still in the “green” category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, but neighboring Clinton County is now back in the “red,” indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Pulaski, McCreary, and...
wymt.com
Section of I-75 expected to be shut down for hours after police chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound portion of Interstate 75 at mile marker #46 is closed due to a crash. The East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue units say those driving through in the vicinity...
lakercountry.com
Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns
Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
wymt.com
Shoplifting complaint leads to DUI, drug possession charges in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call to police from a Corbin business for a shoplifting complaint turned into much more earlier this week. Laurel County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Corbin Walmart Wednesday morning after store officials caught two people trying to steal from the store. When...
wftgam.com
KSP Release Identities Of Pulaski County Men Killed In Crash
Kentucky State Police have released the identity of two Pulaski County men killed in a deadly crash. Troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the crash was traveling north and attempting to pass a slower-moving car when the driver lost control. A car traveling south tried to avoid the crash, but was not able to do so and hit the first car. The passenger in the first car, 31-year-old Jacob Dick of Science Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Farmer of Eubank, was taken to the Clinton County Hospital where he later died. The driver of the other car, 72-year-old Deborah Scott of Indiana was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries. Troopers are still investigating the crash.
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Two Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Tommy West of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Contempt of Court for failure to comply with Drug Court. Austin Fairchild of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court...
z93country.com
Multiple Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Lucas Decker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Judgments to follow on the underlying charges of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree, possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree, trafficking in a controlled substance-2nd degree, persistent felony offender-2nd degree, burglary-3rd degree, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
q95fm.net
Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
wbontv.com
KSP: Deceased woman found in suspect vehicle involved in multi-county pursuit
What Kentucky State Police officials are calling a routine traffic stop turned multi-county pursuit is now a death investigation. The high speed pursuit began around 10:15 Wednesday morning in Madison County, when police observed a motorist committing a traffic violation. The suspect then failed to pull over for a traffic stop initiating a pursuit.
wymt.com
Police make more theft arrests, including pair accused of stealing from electric company
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers from one Southern Kentucky police department have been busy this week charging several people in two different theft cases. On Sunday afternoon, Monticello Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. When officers arrived at the store, they discovered the two men accused of the theft had already left.
wymt.com
Shooting threat leads to brief standoff in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What could have turned into a very bad situation this weekend ended with a Southeastern Kentucky man facing a host of charges. Early Sunday morning, Knox County deputies were called to a home on KY 3439 after reports one man with a rifle was threatening to shoot another man and a woman.
q95fm.net
Multiple Individuals Arrested Following String Of Alleged Thefts
Officers with the Monticello Police Department were called to the Walmart by store-security personnel, who had apprehended two women allegedly attempting to steal items from the store. 52-year-old Corina Hatfield and 21-year-old Mercedes Hatfield, both of Monticello, were both arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. On Saturday afternoon,...
z93country.com
Wayne County Students Named to All-District Band
Join Wayne County Band Director Andy Critz in congratulating eight local student musicians on their distinguished accomplishment being named to the All-District Band! These students worked on this on their own time outside of class. They traveled to Somerset High School recently to audition and were then selected to participate in the prestigious All-District Band with other fine musicians from neighboring schools.
lakercountry.com
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
A Spin around the backroads of Barren, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties
We recently headed out to cruise the truly BACKroads of Kentucky and ended up meandering through three counties. Trace our route or blaze your own trail, hopefully this information will help you with your own adventures.
z93country.com
Police Report Four Additional Theft Arrests
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 4:00 p.m. Sunday (Jan 15) Monticello Police Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. Upon arrival, Officers learned two men suspected of shoplifting had left the store. The ensuing investigation by Loss Prevention Officers and MPD Officers resulted in the perpetrators being identified and located a short time later on 3rd Street.
Comments / 0