ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, KY

Comments / 0

Related
z93country.com

Winds Cause Electrical Problems Thursday

South KY RECC crews worked into the night to restore service to multiple locations in the area that were without power due to issues caused by strong wind gusts. At one point in Wayne County, 208 was without power in the HWY 200 area after a tree was down on a line. Wayne County Airport recorded a wind gust of 47 mph.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Cocaine Discovered in Overnight Traffic Stop

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron two Cumberland County men have been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop. On January 19, 2032, at approximately 11:41 pm Deputy Dereck Dennis observed a passenger car turning onto Kentucky 90 Bypass at a high rate of speed. Deputy Dennis caught up to the passenger car and observed it not maintaining its lane of travel several times. Deputy Dennis then activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. Once approaching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed the driver showed several signs that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. While searching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed a plastic bag in his pants. At that time the driver started resisting arrest but was shortly taken into custody. Once the plastic bag was recovered it contained a white rock-looking substance which the driver admitted it was cocaine. During a search of the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, a yellow tablet known as oxycodone, and a glass smoking pipe were seized. A rear-seat male passenger was arrested on an active arrest warrant from Clinton County. While removing the passenger from the vehicle an inhaler with a small bag inside it which contained a crystal substance was located lying beside him and was also seized.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Latest Covid Map

Wayne County is still in the “green” category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, but neighboring Clinton County is now back in the “red,” indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Pulaski, McCreary, and...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns

Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
JAMESTOWN, KY
wftgam.com

KSP Release Identities Of Pulaski County Men Killed In Crash

Kentucky State Police have released the identity of two Pulaski County men killed in a deadly crash. Troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the crash was traveling north and attempting to pass a slower-moving car when the driver lost control. A car traveling south tried to avoid the crash, but was not able to do so and hit the first car. The passenger in the first car, 31-year-old Jacob Dick of Science Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Farmer of Eubank, was taken to the Clinton County Hospital where he later died. The driver of the other car, 72-year-old Deborah Scott of Indiana was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries. Troopers are still investigating the crash.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Sheriff Reports Two Arrests

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Tommy West of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Contempt of Court for failure to comply with Drug Court. Austin Fairchild of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Multiple Arrests Reported

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Lucas Decker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Judgments to follow on the underlying charges of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree, possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree, trafficking in a controlled substance-2nd degree, persistent felony offender-2nd degree, burglary-3rd degree, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

KSP: Deceased woman found in suspect vehicle involved in multi-county pursuit

What Kentucky State Police officials are calling a routine traffic stop turned multi-county pursuit is now a death investigation. The high speed pursuit began around 10:15 Wednesday morning in Madison County, when police observed a motorist committing a traffic violation. The suspect then failed to pull over for a traffic stop initiating a pursuit.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Shooting threat leads to brief standoff in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What could have turned into a very bad situation this weekend ended with a Southeastern Kentucky man facing a host of charges. Early Sunday morning, Knox County deputies were called to a home on KY 3439 after reports one man with a rifle was threatening to shoot another man and a woman.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Multiple Individuals Arrested Following String Of Alleged Thefts

Officers with the Monticello Police Department were called to the Walmart by store-security personnel, who had apprehended two women allegedly attempting to steal items from the store. 52-year-old Corina Hatfield and 21-year-old Mercedes Hatfield, both of Monticello, were both arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. On Saturday afternoon,...
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Wayne County Students Named to All-District Band

Join Wayne County Band Director Andy Critz in congratulating eight local student musicians on their distinguished accomplishment being named to the All-District Band! These students worked on this on their own time outside of class. They traveled to Somerset High School recently to audition and were then selected to participate in the prestigious All-District Band with other fine musicians from neighboring schools.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case

A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
SOMERSET, KY
z93country.com

Police Report Four Additional Theft Arrests

According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 4:00 p.m. Sunday (Jan 15) Monticello Police Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. Upon arrival, Officers learned two men suspected of shoplifting had left the store. The ensuing investigation by Loss Prevention Officers and MPD Officers resulted in the perpetrators being identified and located a short time later on 3rd Street.
MONTICELLO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy