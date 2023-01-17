ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Community invited to celebrate Folly Beach 'Pier Fest' in March

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will host the first-ever Folly Pier Fest on the new pier Saturday, March 11. Families are invited to enjoy festivities, live music, food trucks, drinks, and more. CCPRC says the event is a carnival-type atmosphere that's open...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench

Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County opens applications process for local accommodations tax funding

HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston County Government is now accepting applications for distribution of approximately $300,000 to non-profit, 501(c) organizations that provide support and increase tourism in Charleston County through advertising/promotion and/or through the maintenance or operation of tourist-related buildings or facilities. The applications are reviewed by the Charleston...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lack of communication from IAAM leaves people upset about delayed opening

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Saturday would have been the grand opening for the International African American Museum (IAAM). But due to some technical problems, the opening has been delayed indefinitely. Keisha Hunter visited Charleston last August and wanted to immerse herself in the Lowcountry's rich history. "My roots stretch...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SC National Guard recruiting station to have relaunch and open house on Jan. 21

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Army National Guard is looking to increase recruitment through a relaunch and open house of its recruiting station. The event will take place on Jan. 21 at the recruiting station, 214 St. James Avenue Suite 110, Goose Creek, from 11 a.m. to p.m. According to the SC National Guard, will feature military vehicle displays, giveaways, snacks, table displays, and more. Local recruiters will also speak to the public about the benefits of belonging to the SC National Guard.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Park West Track renovations extended due to people jumping fence

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department reminds the public the Park West Track is closed for renovations. The upgrade will take longer and cost more to fix damage from people jumping the fence to use the track. Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department says to please respect...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston native named new board chair of Palmetto Goodwill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Herbert L. Drayton III will serve as the next board chair of Palmetto Goodwill. Drayton was announced as the non-profit's board chair in a press release from Palmetto Goodwill on Jan. 18. He succeeds Kelly Jarrett in the position. A local civic leader and investor, he has served on the board since 2018.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston

Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston. Amenity-rich luxury independent living residences planned for 2026 in Downtown Charleston. Today, Liberty Senior Living and Evening Post Industries announced The Peninsula of Charleston, a proposed luxury independent living residence in downtown Charleston featuring upscale amenities, concierge services and a full complement of healthcare.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023

South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
CHARLESTON, SC

