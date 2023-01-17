Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading store chain opening new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMount Pleasant, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Community invited to celebrate Folly Beach 'Pier Fest' in March
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will host the first-ever Folly Pier Fest on the new pier Saturday, March 11. Families are invited to enjoy festivities, live music, food trucks, drinks, and more. CCPRC says the event is a carnival-type atmosphere that's open...
abcnews4.com
Camp Happy Days announces 32nd annual Cabooty Party benefit gala
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Camp Happy Days is preparing to host its 32nd annual Cabooty Party benefit Gala, A Night at Studio 54. On February 23 festival Hall will be turned into the iconic NYC studio 54 for an evening of fun. Themed food will be provided by Swig...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench
Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
abcnews4.com
Hunter Graham wins 2023 Charleston County School District Spelling Bee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, the Charleston County School District Spelling Bee returned to being an in-person event. This year the event was held at Burke High School and Hunter Graham was declared the winner. Over the last few years, the spelling bee contest has been hosted online...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County opens applications process for local accommodations tax funding
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston County Government is now accepting applications for distribution of approximately $300,000 to non-profit, 501(c) organizations that provide support and increase tourism in Charleston County through advertising/promotion and/or through the maintenance or operation of tourist-related buildings or facilities. The applications are reviewed by the Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Lack of communication from IAAM leaves people upset about delayed opening
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Saturday would have been the grand opening for the International African American Museum (IAAM). But due to some technical problems, the opening has been delayed indefinitely. Keisha Hunter visited Charleston last August and wanted to immerse herself in the Lowcountry's rich history. "My roots stretch...
live5news.com
Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices surrounding Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro using data from Zillow.
abcnews4.com
SC National Guard recruiting station to have relaunch and open house on Jan. 21
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Army National Guard is looking to increase recruitment through a relaunch and open house of its recruiting station. The event will take place on Jan. 21 at the recruiting station, 214 St. James Avenue Suite 110, Goose Creek, from 11 a.m. to p.m. According to the SC National Guard, will feature military vehicle displays, giveaways, snacks, table displays, and more. Local recruiters will also speak to the public about the benefits of belonging to the SC National Guard.
abcnews4.com
Park West Track renovations extended due to people jumping fence
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department reminds the public the Park West Track is closed for renovations. The upgrade will take longer and cost more to fix damage from people jumping the fence to use the track. Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department says to please respect...
wpde.com
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
abcnews4.com
Crosswind Farms ask for donations for improved shelter after predators kill some animals
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCIV) — Crosswind Farms asks the community for help after predators have killed some smaller and larger animals at night. The mobile petting zoo, event, and birthday party venue business has suffered greatly. Crosswind Farms have a barn for horses and shelter for its animals but need a specific place that closes all the way shut.
abcnews4.com
Charleston native named new board chair of Palmetto Goodwill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Herbert L. Drayton III will serve as the next board chair of Palmetto Goodwill. Drayton was announced as the non-profit's board chair in a press release from Palmetto Goodwill on Jan. 18. He succeeds Kelly Jarrett in the position. A local civic leader and investor, he has served on the board since 2018.
crbjbizwire.com
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston. Amenity-rich luxury independent living residences planned for 2026 in Downtown Charleston. Today, Liberty Senior Living and Evening Post Industries announced The Peninsula of Charleston, a proposed luxury independent living residence in downtown Charleston featuring upscale amenities, concierge services and a full complement of healthcare.
abcnews4.com
Authentic Italian all-day café-style restaurant opening in downtown Charleston in February
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Charleston. Sorelle is opening its doors to the Holy City on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Located at 88 Broad St., Sorelle features a mercato, central bar, wine room, pizza counter and grand dining room. Charleston-based Beemok Hospitality Collection...
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals. Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm. No shots were […]
abcnews4.com
New McDonald's location in Summerville to host grand opening on January 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new McDonald's in Summerville has opened its doors. The Jedburg McDonald's, which is owned and operated by local business owners Jim, Sarah, and Ryan Booth, is hosting a grand opening on January 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be various activities...
abcnews4.com
REI to open Mt. Pleasant location and grand opening celebration in February
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — REI has announced a Mount Pleasant location is opening in Indigo Square on Feb 17. The outdoors shop invites the community to celebrate the Grand Opening from Friday, Feb 17. to Sunday, Feb 19. in Indigo Square off Highway 17 on Indigo Market Drive.
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
Comments / 0