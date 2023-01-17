ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bluebonnetnews.com

Mobiloil Credit Union funding new digital scoreboard at Dayton HS gym

Dayton High School is excited to announce a major donation of $196,400 from Mobiloil Credit Union. The donation will go toward funding a brand new digital scoreboard for the high school gymnasium. A mock check presentation was made at Tuesday night’s Dayton ISD board meeting. The new scoreboard is...
DAYTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar

The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery ISD approves Creekside Elementary design

The Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. (Rendering courtesy Montgomery ISD) Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. In a news release following the meeting, details on...
MONTGOMERY, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton and Cleveland chambers prepare for Capital visit

Last week the 88th Texas Legislature convened; with session underway, leaders from across the state are hard at work, and now plans for a contingent from Liberty County to visit Austin are in full swing. The Dayton Chamber of Commerce originated an effort to take local business and community leaders...
DAYTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Walter Bryan “Bubba” Wade

Walter Bryan “Bubba” Wade, 55, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Houston. He was born August 14, 1967, in Dayton, to his late parents, Walter Wallace “Bill” Wade and Hattie Marie Conner Wade. Bubba was a lifelong resident of the Dayton area, member...
DAYTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Craig Dewayne Welch

Craig Dewayne Welch was born July 18, 1973 in Conroe, Texas, to parents, John Welch and Billie Sue Chumely Welch. He passed away January 17, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 49. Craig graduated from McArthur High School and has lived in Cleveland for the past 15...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

La Marque High School dance instructor Tiffany Hill nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award

Houston - Tiffany Hill, a dance instructor at La Marque High School, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
LA MARQUE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

East Montgomery County history scavenger hunt set for Jan. 28

The Montgomery County Historical Commission is hosting its 10th annual Montgomery County History Road Rally in East Montgomery County on Saturday, Jan. 28. Chairman Larry Foerster describes the event as “a fun history scavenger hunt for family and friends, designed to educate and promote local community history as each year it features the history of a different section of the Montgomery County.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Ruth Miriam Andrews

Ruth Miriam Andrews was born Ruthie-May Miriam Hulse on January 31, 1934, in Belize, to parents, Wilfred Hulse and Maud Bonner Hulse. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Emily Bonner, in the village of Lemonal with her extended maternal family. Her grandfather, Elijah Bonner, had been the local school principal and the extended family all lived and were educated in the same community.
COLDSPRING, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

William Honnold Folckemer, Jr.

William Honnold Folckemer, Jr. (Bill), passed away on January 14, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. He was born on July 21, 1938, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to William Honnold Folckemer, Sr. and Capitola Brindley Folckemer. He graduated from Culver Military Academy in Culver, Ind., in 1957. He joined the Army where...
CLEVELAND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Rose Marie Hopkins

Rose Marie Hopkins, 64, of Oakhurst, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She was born on Saturday, August 2, 1958, in Houston, Texas, to Atha Henry Matthews and Paddy Matthews, both of whom have preceded her in death. Rose was also preceded in death by her brother, Athen...
OAKHURST, TX
Click2Houston.com

Waller ISD staff member terminated after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student, district says

WALLER, Texas – A staff member from Waller Independent School District has been terminated after the district opened an investigation following allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a student. According to officials, the district received a tip on Jan. 5 via their anonymous reporting application, CrisisGo. An investigation was...
WALLER, TX

