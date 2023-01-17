Read full article on original website
bluebonnetnews.com
Mobiloil Credit Union funding new digital scoreboard at Dayton HS gym
Dayton High School is excited to announce a major donation of $196,400 from Mobiloil Credit Union. The donation will go toward funding a brand new digital scoreboard for the high school gymnasium. A mock check presentation was made at Tuesday night’s Dayton ISD board meeting. The new scoreboard is...
Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar
The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
Montgomery ISD approves Creekside Elementary design
The Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. (Rendering courtesy Montgomery ISD) Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. In a news release following the meeting, details on...
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
thevindicator.com
Dayton and Cleveland chambers prepare for Capital visit
Last week the 88th Texas Legislature convened; with session underway, leaders from across the state are hard at work, and now plans for a contingent from Liberty County to visit Austin are in full swing. The Dayton Chamber of Commerce originated an effort to take local business and community leaders...
Pre-kindergartner dropped off and left alone at Aldine ISD school 13 minutes before opening
A mother can't get over the what-ifs after her pre-kindergartner's day care dropped him off at school all alone before doors opened for the day.
New neighborhood alert: Learn more about Katy's featured neighborhood this month
A house located at 24118 Hawthorn Breeze Way. (Courtesy HAR) Elyson Katy is a new neighborhood located in northwest Katy between Hwy. 290 and I-10 near the Grand Parkway Tollway. Elyson has a fitness center, a community pool, a game room, an event lawn, tennis courts, a sports field, parks,...
Houston Chronicle
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
bluebonnetnews.com
Walter Bryan “Bubba” Wade
Walter Bryan “Bubba” Wade, 55, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Houston. He was born August 14, 1967, in Dayton, to his late parents, Walter Wallace “Bill” Wade and Hattie Marie Conner Wade. Bubba was a lifelong resident of the Dayton area, member...
bluebonnetnews.com
Craig Dewayne Welch
Craig Dewayne Welch was born July 18, 1973 in Conroe, Texas, to parents, John Welch and Billie Sue Chumely Welch. He passed away January 17, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 49. Craig graduated from McArthur High School and has lived in Cleveland for the past 15...
fox26houston.com
La Marque High School dance instructor Tiffany Hill nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award
Houston - Tiffany Hill, a dance instructor at La Marque High School, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
bluebonnetnews.com
East Montgomery County history scavenger hunt set for Jan. 28
The Montgomery County Historical Commission is hosting its 10th annual Montgomery County History Road Rally in East Montgomery County on Saturday, Jan. 28. Chairman Larry Foerster describes the event as “a fun history scavenger hunt for family and friends, designed to educate and promote local community history as each year it features the history of a different section of the Montgomery County.”
bluebonnetnews.com
Ruth Miriam Andrews
Ruth Miriam Andrews was born Ruthie-May Miriam Hulse on January 31, 1934, in Belize, to parents, Wilfred Hulse and Maud Bonner Hulse. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Emily Bonner, in the village of Lemonal with her extended maternal family. Her grandfather, Elijah Bonner, had been the local school principal and the extended family all lived and were educated in the same community.
'I have felt scared' | Students concerned as more and more fights break out at their schools
HOUSTON — Parents told KHOU 11 News that they're concerned about fights breaking out at their kids' schools. So, we took a closer look at the problem and found there have been more fights last school year than there were in the five years before. KHOU 11 Investigates did...
bluebonnetnews.com
William Honnold Folckemer, Jr.
William Honnold Folckemer, Jr. (Bill), passed away on January 14, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. He was born on July 21, 1938, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to William Honnold Folckemer, Sr. and Capitola Brindley Folckemer. He graduated from Culver Military Academy in Culver, Ind., in 1957. He joined the Army where...
bluebonnetnews.com
Rose Marie Hopkins
Rose Marie Hopkins, 64, of Oakhurst, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She was born on Saturday, August 2, 1958, in Houston, Texas, to Atha Henry Matthews and Paddy Matthews, both of whom have preceded her in death. Rose was also preceded in death by her brother, Athen...
Click2Houston.com
Waller ISD staff member terminated after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student, district says
WALLER, Texas – A staff member from Waller Independent School District has been terminated after the district opened an investigation following allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a student. According to officials, the district received a tip on Jan. 5 via their anonymous reporting application, CrisisGo. An investigation was...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Republican Party is hosting quarterly meeting Feb. 7, legislative training Feb. 11
The Liberty County Republican Party will have their first quarterly meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m., in the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty. The topic is Legislative Priorities of the Republican Party of Texas. If you are concerned or interested to see how those priorities line up with...
Pearland ISD grants land use rights to city for work on water line
The Pearland ISD board of trustees approved a water line easement for the city at a regular Jan. 17 meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) The Pearland ISD board of trustees unanimously approved granting the city of Pearland an easement to access a water line on land owned by the school district at a regular Jan. 17 meeting.
