HSToday Q&A: CISA Infrastructure Security Leader Mussington on Recent Critical Infrastructure Threats

Profiles in Excellence: Sean Haglund, Assistant Director, Office of Bombing Prevention, CISA
Sean Haglund led the Office for Bombing Prevention (OBP), part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), through a tumultuous year to overcome major infrastructure security challenges. In 2022, OBP Associate Director Haglund spearheaded the office’s efforts to implement the National Policy for Countering Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), the policy that guides our nation to secure the U.S., its allies, partners and interests against IEDs. His leadership has helped the U.S. better prevent, protect against, respond to, and mitigate the use of explosives against critical infrastructure, the private sector, and federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial entities.
COLUMN: Addressing the Homeland Security Threat from China
Last month, at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas provided significant remarks on his vision for homeland security. One of the key themes of Mayorkas’ speech was the convergence of national security and homeland security. As the Secretary said, “The historical distinction between homeland security and national security challenges has blurred and the role of DHS has grown accordingly.”
OIG Says DHS Has Made Progress on Geospatial Data but More Work Remains
The federal government collects, maintains, and uses geospatial data to improve decision making and to support numerous functions, including national security, law enforcement, and health care. Many activities depend on critical analyses of geospatial data, such as maintaining transportation infrastructures and quickly responding to natural disasters, such as floods, hurricanes, and fires. However, some data is collected multiple times by Federal, state, and local entities, resulting in duplication of effort and resources.
