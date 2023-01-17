ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

City of Hot Springs on the hunt for new police chief

By Claire Kreuz
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mGGW_0kHUa4tT00

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The city of Hot Springs is searching for a new police chief. Chief Chris Chapmond will resign at the end of this month after less than three years on the job.

Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough said the first step is naming an interim chief this week and then the search will begin immediately after.

Little Rock Mayor Scott appoints current interim LRPD Chief Heath Helton to permanent role

Under Chapmond, Burrough said the city has made great strides in crime reduction and community policing and wants to continue that. He’s also looking for a good leader and someone the officers know they can trust.

“It’s important that the department realizes that this person has the leadership abilities to be able to continue the momentum forward,” Burrough said. “You know I think we’ll have a good internal candidate as well as outside candidates.”

Take a look inside new Little Rock Police Department’s headquarters building

Chief Chapmond is leaving the department to take an undisclosed job. It should be announced soon.

Burrough said he hopes to have someone hired in about six to eight weeks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Little Rock police investigating 2021 homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing homicide investigation from 2021. On April 23, 2021, officers responded to 1015 E. 10th Street and discovered 55-year-old Jackie Gipson deceased. The manner of death has not been released, but detectives are investigating the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Representatives looking to make changes at police academy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again. House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. Hazing...
JONESBORO, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Roadmap released for new central Arkansas ‘community village’

Pulaski County officials are moving ahead with plans to build a new affordable housing development. The county has released a roadmap for preparations to construct a new “community village,” a master-planned neighborhood of small cottages for residents who’ve been experiencing chronic homelessness. Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse

Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas bill would allow city fire department to conceal carry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17 a bill advanced through a House committee that would allow city fire department bomb squads to conceal carry and make arrests during explosive threats. According to our content-sharing partner, the bill is sponsored by Rep. Stephen Meeks who presented the bill...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

City board hears report on Ouachita River spill

In a brief meeting of the Arkadelphia board of directors Tuesday evening, City Manager Gary Brinkley stated that a chemical spill into the Ouachita River at Malvern should not have any effect on local water. “There’s a lot of vegetation and stuff between here and there.”. — Gary Brinkley,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

KARK reporter killed in accident got her start at Henderson

As a freshman, Haven Hughes stepped onto Henderson State University’s campus knowing exactly what she wanted to do after college. She wanted to be a television news reporter, and that’s just what she did. Hughes, who graduated in 2022, landed a position as a reporter for KARK 4 soon after graduating.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy