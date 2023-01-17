ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Snow and ice expected across Massachusetts Thursday into Friday

A wintry mix of rain and snow forecasted earlier this week is expected to douse Massachusetts Thursday afternoon until conditions clear up Friday, forecasters said. The snow and sleet mix will stretch across northern Connecticut through to northern Massachusetts, covering Hartford, Springfield, Worcester and northeastern Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
TaxBuzz

Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase

Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
LUNENBURG, MA
thereminder.com

No float, but Agawam contestants seek colleen carriage ride

AGAWAM — For the first time in three years, the Agawam St. Patrick’s Committee will crown a new colleen. The committee recently nominated eight young women to compete for the title of 2023 colleen. One of them will be chosen as colleen, and four others will be become members of her court. They will represent Agawam in the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade on March 19.
AGAWAM, MA
thereminder.com

Truss maker eyes former Leoni Wire space in Chicopee

CHICOPEE – The former 152,000 square-foot Leoni Wire location on 301 Griffith Rd. remains vacant after the German manufacturer suddenly shuttered their services in February 2021. Now, a truss maker is in consideration to open their business at the former Leoni Wire location. Leoni Wire is a global provider...
CHICOPEE, MA
worcestermag.com

A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
thereminder.com

East Longmeadow council reconsiders Green Community status

EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow Town Council debated the adoption of a fuel-efficient vehicle policy at its meeting on Jan. 10. The policy is one of five criteria required to be designated by the state as a Green Community and be eligible for grant funding through that program.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA

