FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023Connecticut by the NumbersStorrs, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Opposition over gas pipeline project in Springfield continues among local leaders
Local leaders continue to voice their opposition to a proposed multi-million dollar gas pipeline in the Greater Springfield Area.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Clothing retailer Bob’s Stores expands to Holyoke Mall at Ingleside
HOLYOKE — Bob’s Stores, the Connecticut-based clothing and shoe retailer, will open in the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside in the first week of February, the mall announced Wednesday. Bob’s, under previous ownership, closed its store in Enfield, Connecticut in 2019 after operating for more than 40 years at...
businesswest.com
New Ownership Brings Renewed Vibrancy to West Side Property
In many respects, Nick LaPier is back where he started. Or at least back to where he started his own accounting firm in 2003. That would be the office building at 333 Elm St. in West Springfield. Back then, he took a tiny office (600 square feet) on the first...
Snow and ice expected across Massachusetts Thursday into Friday
A wintry mix of rain and snow forecasted earlier this week is expected to douse Massachusetts Thursday afternoon until conditions clear up Friday, forecasters said. The snow and sleet mix will stretch across northern Connecticut through to northern Massachusetts, covering Hartford, Springfield, Worcester and northeastern Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
Applications available for volunteer work in service to the city of Springfield
City Council President Jesse Lederman has announced that Springfield residents can now apply for the City Council's 2023 Working Groups.
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
Commercial ‘Gunn Block’ building on State Street in Springfield sold
One of the oldest commercial buildings in Springfield has been sold and plans are already underway to repurpose the space.
Palmer site, once eyed by Mohegan Sun for casino, is being considered for water park
PALMER – Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, a Wisconsin-based developer of African-themed indoor water parks, has a new plan for what was once the site proposed for a casino at the Palmer exit on the Massachusetts Turnpike. Kalahari has a purchase-and-sale agreement with owners Northeast Realty Associates, according to Northeast...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
thereminder.com
No float, but Agawam contestants seek colleen carriage ride
AGAWAM — For the first time in three years, the Agawam St. Patrick’s Committee will crown a new colleen. The committee recently nominated eight young women to compete for the title of 2023 colleen. One of them will be chosen as colleen, and four others will be become members of her court. They will represent Agawam in the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade on March 19.
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
thereminder.com
Truss maker eyes former Leoni Wire space in Chicopee
CHICOPEE – The former 152,000 square-foot Leoni Wire location on 301 Griffith Rd. remains vacant after the German manufacturer suddenly shuttered their services in February 2021. Now, a truss maker is in consideration to open their business at the former Leoni Wire location. Leoni Wire is a global provider...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
thereminder.com
East Longmeadow council reconsiders Green Community status
EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow Town Council debated the adoption of a fuel-efficient vehicle policy at its meeting on Jan. 10. The policy is one of five criteria required to be designated by the state as a Green Community and be eligible for grant funding through that program.
spectrumnews1.com
Lawmakers and car dealers wait on RMV to implement temporary license plate law
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - An act relative to temporary registration plates was signed into law on January 5. It essentially makes the process of getting a new car off the lot faster instead of waiting on registration. Now it’s up to the RMV to implement the law, which was signed by...
