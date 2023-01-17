ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 1-18-2023

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (ANNUAL SALARY $158,544 – $237,828) Chief Financial Officer. The CFO directs all financial activities of the organization, including accounting, payroll, accounts receivable and payable, fare collection systems (non-IT functions of same), treasury operations, Strategic revenue planning and grants accounting and programs, and procurement. This division currently includes Finance, Procurement/Purchasing, Strategic Planning, and Project Management. The CFO has oversight of external and regulatory audits of PRT.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Health care workers report spike in aggressive behavior from patients and visitors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Punching, biting and kicking are just some examples of the physical assaults happening at our local hospitals. Our health care workers say they've seen a spike in disturbing, aggressive behavior from both patients and visiting family members.KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller talked to Allegheny Health Network about how security and staff are working together to find a cure. "We don't want people thinking that this is some kind of dangerous, abusive job that they need to come to every day, so we have to try to protect them as much as possible," said Kathy Sikora, the director of emergency...
PITTSBURGH, PA
alleghenyfront.org

What Frick Park’s beaver means for the health of the restored Nine Mile Run

This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of our stories here. The story comes from our partners at WESA. Frick Park’s newest resident is causing quite a stir. Wildlife fans and hikers have come to the park in the weeks since park rangers first spotted a beaver in late December, with hopes of stealing a glance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS News

BNY Mellon planning to lay off 1,500 employees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - BNY Mellon is planning to lay off about 3% of its workforce. BNY Mellon's website said the Pittsburgh Wealth Management office has the greatest number of employees in any single location worldwide, but the Trib reports the New York-based company didn't specify where the 1,500 employees who are losing jobs would be located.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Beaver County police departments to merge

BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A new police department is about to form in Beaver County.On Wednesday, the boroughs of Baden, Conway and Freedom voted to dissolve their police departments and form a new tri-borough department, soon to be known as the Beaver Valley Regional Police Department.The move comes after officers from the departments began the consolidation conversation with their councils over a year ago, citing that small departments like theirs are stretched too thin.After studying the issue and getting community input, the boroughs decided that pooling municipal resources was not only fiscally responsible but practical for day-to-day operations.Baden Borough Councilmember...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 20-22

It’s getting to be about that point of the winter when folks are looking for things to take their minds off the gray, dreary landscape. From travel ideas to films, those things can be found this weekend. Pittsburgh Travel Showcase. “You don’t need a passport to see the world....
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

All the Pittsburgh News You Missed This Week (Jan. 11-18)

Local leaders, led by the YWCA Butler, convened a meeting last week to map out a community-wide response to a newly installed billboard featuring a swastika and other offensive messaging. The billboard reportedly began displaying messaging Jan. 9 at a prominent intersection in Summit Township. The swastika accompanies the message,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

YinzerCon coming to Pittsburgh this spring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are conventions dedicated to comic book characters, cars, and an even reptiles, so why not one that celebrates all things Pittsburgh?That's the idea one local man had and he's bringing it to life this spring.The whole thing is shaping up to be a really good time and the founder of the event says there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh, which speaks to the city's richness and nostalgia.Don Spagnolo owns Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collectible shop in Belle Vernon.The shop focuses on buying, selling, and trading prized possessions, from items like...
PITTSBURGH, PA
duqsm.com

Duquesne students, faculty mourn death of associate professor of theology

Luke Henne, Emma Polen & Zach Petroff | Staff Editors. Duquesne University students and faculty are mourning the death of Marinus Iwuchukwu, an associate professor in the school’s theology department, who died Tuesday morning. Allegheny County officials identified Iwuchukwu, 59, and his wife of five-plus years, Charte Dunn, 50,...
DUQUESNE, PA
Tribune-Review

Norwin senior honored with surprise full tuition scholarship to Thiel College

It only took a few seconds for Norwin High School senior Bret Vilage’s show choir class to erupt into cheers Wednesday morning. Vilage, one of two area winners of a full-tuition scholarship to Thiel College, was overcome with emotion as his parents, extended family, school principal, and officials from Thiel presented him with the award to a roar of applause from his classmates.
GREENVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy