GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 1-18-2023
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (ANNUAL SALARY $158,544 – $237,828) Chief Financial Officer. The CFO directs all financial activities of the organization, including accounting, payroll, accounts receivable and payable, fare collection systems (non-IT functions of same), treasury operations, Strategic revenue planning and grants accounting and programs, and procurement. This division currently includes Finance, Procurement/Purchasing, Strategic Planning, and Project Management. The CFO has oversight of external and regulatory audits of PRT.
nextpittsburgh.com
Kevin McMahon prepares to leave Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as it rebuilds after the pandemic
Like many managers who hunkered down at home during the Covid pandemic, J. Kevin McMahon held virtual meetings and went for months without seeing colleagues in person. But the top executive of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust may have been the only individual making Zoom calls from his laundry room to ask donors for $10,000.
Health care workers report spike in aggressive behavior from patients and visitors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Punching, biting and kicking are just some examples of the physical assaults happening at our local hospitals. Our health care workers say they've seen a spike in disturbing, aggressive behavior from both patients and visiting family members.KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller talked to Allegheny Health Network about how security and staff are working together to find a cure. "We don't want people thinking that this is some kind of dangerous, abusive job that they need to come to every day, so we have to try to protect them as much as possible," said Kathy Sikora, the director of emergency...
Pittsburgh moves forward with plan to relieve residents' medical debts
Pittsburgh City Council has advanced a proposal to use $1 million in covid-relief funding to alleviate residents’ medical debts. Councilman Bobby Wilson introduced the proposal last month and suggested that the city hire RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based nonprofit, to buy dischargeable health care debt directly from hospitals and then forgive it.
4 Western Pa. Standard Bank branches consolidating to Dollar Bank branches
Beginning Monday, four Standard Bank locations in Western Pennsylvania will consolidate to nearby Dollar Bank offices. The affected Standard Bank offices are located on Route 30 in Hempfield, Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh and Greentree Road in Green Tree. They will be consolidated to Dollar...
alleghenyfront.org
What Frick Park’s beaver means for the health of the restored Nine Mile Run
This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of our stories here. The story comes from our partners at WESA. Frick Park’s newest resident is causing quite a stir. Wildlife fans and hikers have come to the park in the weeks since park rangers first spotted a beaver in late December, with hopes of stealing a glance.
wtae.com
EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
CBS News
BNY Mellon planning to lay off 1,500 employees
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - BNY Mellon is planning to lay off about 3% of its workforce. BNY Mellon's website said the Pittsburgh Wealth Management office has the greatest number of employees in any single location worldwide, but the Trib reports the New York-based company didn't specify where the 1,500 employees who are losing jobs would be located.
UPMC grew too fast, gained too much market share, report says
A report released Thursday said Pittsburgh-based health care giant UPMC has gained too much share of the market and has too much power. The American Economic Liberties Project, which produced the report, is a nonprofit group that formed to research consolidated corporate power and advocate for stronger antitrust regulations. In...
Those huge, stone Wabash piers on the Mon are up for sale
Someone out there can own an unusual piece of Pittsburgh history — not to mention an unusual piece of real estate. The Wabash piers, those hulking stone towers standing about 45 feet above the Monongahela River, Downtown, are up for sale. “The fascinating thing about these piers — they...
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
3 Beaver County police departments to merge
BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A new police department is about to form in Beaver County.On Wednesday, the boroughs of Baden, Conway and Freedom voted to dissolve their police departments and form a new tri-borough department, soon to be known as the Beaver Valley Regional Police Department.The move comes after officers from the departments began the consolidation conversation with their councils over a year ago, citing that small departments like theirs are stretched too thin.After studying the issue and getting community input, the boroughs decided that pooling municipal resources was not only fiscally responsible but practical for day-to-day operations.Baden Borough Councilmember...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 20-22
It’s getting to be about that point of the winter when folks are looking for things to take their minds off the gray, dreary landscape. From travel ideas to films, those things can be found this weekend. Pittsburgh Travel Showcase. “You don’t need a passport to see the world....
This 7-acre estate in Marshall Township is for sale for $2.5M (photos)
A seven-acre estate is currently for sale in Baden in Marshall Township, Pennsylvania, for $2.5 million. The estate, which includes a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, is currently listed with Michelle Bushée of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. It is located at 130 Buckthorn Drive. The home was built by Marco...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Courier special report: Homicides against Black women and girls are on the rise
TEMANI LEWIS AND HER DAUGHTER, KAARI THOMPSON, WERE KILLED IN DEC. 2022. TARAE WASHINGTON WAS KILLED IN JANUARY 2023. JASMINE GUEST WAS KILLED IN 2021. 43 Black women and girls have been killed in Allegheny County since 2020. by Rob Taylor Jr., Courier Staff Writer. In the past three years,...
pghcitypaper.com
All the Pittsburgh News You Missed This Week (Jan. 11-18)
Local leaders, led by the YWCA Butler, convened a meeting last week to map out a community-wide response to a newly installed billboard featuring a swastika and other offensive messaging. The billboard reportedly began displaying messaging Jan. 9 at a prominent intersection in Summit Township. The swastika accompanies the message,...
YinzerCon coming to Pittsburgh this spring
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are conventions dedicated to comic book characters, cars, and an even reptiles, so why not one that celebrates all things Pittsburgh?That's the idea one local man had and he's bringing it to life this spring.The whole thing is shaping up to be a really good time and the founder of the event says there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh, which speaks to the city's richness and nostalgia.Don Spagnolo owns Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collectible shop in Belle Vernon.The shop focuses on buying, selling, and trading prized possessions, from items like...
duqsm.com
Duquesne students, faculty mourn death of associate professor of theology
Luke Henne, Emma Polen & Zach Petroff | Staff Editors. Duquesne University students and faculty are mourning the death of Marinus Iwuchukwu, an associate professor in the school’s theology department, who died Tuesday morning. Allegheny County officials identified Iwuchukwu, 59, and his wife of five-plus years, Charte Dunn, 50,...
Norwin senior honored with surprise full tuition scholarship to Thiel College
It only took a few seconds for Norwin High School senior Bret Vilage’s show choir class to erupt into cheers Wednesday morning. Vilage, one of two area winners of a full-tuition scholarship to Thiel College, was overcome with emotion as his parents, extended family, school principal, and officials from Thiel presented him with the award to a roar of applause from his classmates.
Longtime Pittsburgh councilman announces he will not seek re-election
PITTSBURGH — The leader of the Southside District is hanging up his hat on City Council at the end of the year. “I believe it was time to create opportunity for those that want to come after us and in order to do that we have to clear the way,” said Bruce Kraus.
