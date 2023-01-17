Friday Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, OCPD Investigating

Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in the city.

OCPD said at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to SSM Health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City regarding a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Police said that 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was shot inside the vehicle by another occupant while they were handling a firearm.

Lumpkin was taken into the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

OCPD said the shooting appears to be accidental, and no arrests have been made at this time.