Friday Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, OCPD Investigating
Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in the city.
OCPD said at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to SSM Health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City regarding a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.
Police said that 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was shot inside the vehicle by another occupant while they were handling a firearm.
Lumpkin was taken into the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
OCPD said the shooting appears to be accidental, and no arrests have been made at this time.
