Oklahoma City, OK

Friday Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, OCPD Investigating

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DDcr_0kHUZvXY00

Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in the city.

OCPD said at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to SSM Health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City regarding a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Police said that 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was shot inside the vehicle by another occupant while they were handling a firearm.

Lumpkin was taken into the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

OCPD said the shooting appears to be accidental, and no arrests have been made at this time.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

