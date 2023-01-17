It was January 19, 1993. I was less than one year removed from college and I was teaching in northwest Iowa. A very small town (Ruthven) of 400 people. More about Ruthven later. I was living on my own and basically had zero social life. Iowa basketball was about the only thing that helped me get through the winter. That all came crashing down that night. I had my TV on but my volume turned down. ESPN had a picture of Chris Street on the screen. I turned it up as he was my favorite player, and I couldn’t get enough Hawkeye news. It was the worst news a person could hear. The smiling, energetic, hustling, life-enjoying, basketball player I had grown to love was no more. It was my first experience with death. I was in disbelief and called my family members as I thought it couldn’t be real. I don’t remember much else about that night, but I remember crying uncontrollably for a significant portion of the evening.

