Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
LaGrange woman arrested for stealing vehicle in lot
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a 36-year-old LaGrange woman for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Walmart parking lot in September. Deputies responded to the Walmart at 5455 Atlanta Highway Sept. 5, after receiving reports an employee’s vehicle had been stolen from...
Stolen bank statements provide access to account
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police spoke with a woman Jan. 4 who reported someone had stolen $200 from her bank account that day. Bank statements for her checking and savings account had been stolen from her mail Dec. 17, she said. When she checked her bank account, she saw the $200 transaction made toward a credit card, the police report said.
Loganville man arrested Following police chase
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A driver who fled from Dunwoody Police officers after running a red light at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center has been arrested on multiple traffic charges. Police said the high-speed chase began at about 8 p.m., Jan. 14 proceeding down Ashford Dunwoody Road and Hammond...
Police respond to call of fraudulent prescription
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police officers responded to a CVS on North Point Parkway Jan. 7 after receiving reports someone had attempted to obtain drugs with a forged prescription. Police said a man brought in a prescription from a Stone Mountain doctor, but when it was entered into the...
Podcast: Dunwoody Police Department obscures arrest locations
For the last 10 years the Dunwoody Police Department has had an informal policy to obscure the location of where undercover sex trafficking operations occur in published documents, instead using the address of Dunwoody City Hall. For this reporting Appen Media filed 28 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and...
Teen party turns foul with reported battery
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a disturbance Jan. 7 on Bowen Road. A man reported there were about 57 teenagers being disorderly at his house. The man said he threw a birthday party for his 16-year-old daughter with about 70 high schoolers in attendance. When he told the kids to leave, a group of the boys began to break glass, shattering two glass planters valued at $60 each.
Police investigate threats made against woman
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are investigating two people who allegedly threatened to hurt an elderly woman if she didn’t unlock her bank accounts for them. Reports said a woman living at the Dunwoody Pines Retirement Community on Georgetown Square began receiving threats by phone Dec. 26. In the phone calls, the victim’s son and cousin allegedly threatened to hurt her if they weren’t allowed access to her bank cards.
Man attacked over parking at Dunwoody apartments
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A bad parking job at a local apartment complex reportedly spurred a number of unidentified suspects to assault a Dunwoody man. On Dec. 26, Dunwoody Police learned a man was attacked outside of an apartment on Winters Chapel Road after he parked his car blocking in multiple vehicles outside of his building. When the victim went to move his car, he was attacked by five men, who asked why he had parked blocking cars in.
Opinion: Families of Cheek Spruill House through the years
The historic Cheek Spruill House at the crossroads of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Road in Dunwoody was home to three families before it was saved from demolition by the community of Dunwoody and purchased by Dunwoody Preservation Trust in 1998. “The Story of Dunwoody,” by Elizabeth L. Davis...
Sandy Springs marks MLK Day with art and film event
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — There are many ways to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Some complete service projects in his honor or attend events celebrating his legacy. Others use it as a day of prayer, contemplation or rest. For the City of Sandy Springs, the holiday has...
Barry Carroll
Barry Vaughn Carroll (76), a recent resident in Alpharetta, passed away 24 December 2022. He is survived by his loving daughter, Kelley Vance, her husband Jeff and her two children Jess and Liam as well as his brother Bud. Barry was a gentle and philanthropic soul. As an Alumni of Auburn University he was active in their scholarship program. In his retirement from Motorola/Phillips Corporation he traveled the world from the Netherlands to Africa, Australia to New Zealand and all points in between. He will be sorely missed by the people whose lives he touched. Rest in peace Barry.
Loren Schmerler
Loren Marc Schmerler, age 74 of Alpharetta, Georgia died on January 10, 2023. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Schmerler of Montrose Colorado; Sister Beth Caldwell and her husband Rick Caldwell of Roswell, Georgia, and their three children. Niece, Alexis Halkyard and her husband Dan of Canton, Georgia, Nephew, Stephen Caldwell and his wife Shiloh of Kennesaw, Niece Megan Caldwell of Atlanta Georgia, and Cousin Karen Schmerler of Orlando Florida. Loren graduated Suma Cum Laude in finance from Boston University and was the recipient of the Harold C Case scholarship for academic excellence. He held an MBA with honors from Georgia State University. He was a respected business broker and active member of GABA. Loren was a brilliant public speaker and was published many times for his insightful ideas in business. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling and was captain of his team. Per Loren's request there will be no memorial service, but donations may be made in his memory to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) 199 Water Street, 11th floor New York, NY 10038.
Milton’s free healthcare service set for upgrade
MILTON, Ga. — In the year since its launch, Milton’s free CARES program that assists residents with health needs has increased its client base seven-fold. Milton Fire Community Advocates for Referral and Education Services rolled out in December 2021 and began with 12 patients. Now, the CARES team, consisting of Milton firefighter/paramedic Derek Hofmann and five part-timers, services more than 80 patients.
