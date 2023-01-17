Loren Marc Schmerler, age 74 of Alpharetta, Georgia died on January 10, 2023. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Schmerler of Montrose Colorado; Sister Beth Caldwell and her husband Rick Caldwell of Roswell, Georgia, and their three children. Niece, Alexis Halkyard and her husband Dan of Canton, Georgia, Nephew, Stephen Caldwell and his wife Shiloh of Kennesaw, Niece Megan Caldwell of Atlanta Georgia, and Cousin Karen Schmerler of Orlando Florida. Loren graduated Suma Cum Laude in finance from Boston University and was the recipient of the Harold C Case scholarship for academic excellence. He held an MBA with honors from Georgia State University. He was a respected business broker and active member of GABA. Loren was a brilliant public speaker and was published many times for his insightful ideas in business. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling and was captain of his team. Per Loren's request there will be no memorial service, but donations may be made in his memory to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) 199 Water Street, 11th floor New York, NY 10038.

