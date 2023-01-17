Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Residents share video of pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the south Las Vegas Valley shared video with FOX5 that showed a pack of coyotes. Ashley Sanchez with the Nevada Department of Wildlife says the best advice is to find the root of why the coyotes are visiting your neighborhood. Coyotes can often...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
Popculture
Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident
Paramount+ changed up the artwork for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 following star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. The original poster featured the actor with a bruised and bloodied face, but the injuries have since been digitally removed, reports Variety. Renner, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after he was run over by his large snowcat, which he was using to clear a road near his Reno, Nevada home. He is now recovering at home after over two weeks in the hospital.
news3lv.com
Man arrested for hitting, killing his father on western Arizona highway near Laughlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running over and killing his father on a western Arizona highway over the weekend, according to authorities. Detectives responded to a report of a man found dead around 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Highway 68 in Golden Valley, about 18 miles west of Laughlin, Nevada, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
Injured skier airlifted from Donner Peak
(KTXL) — A backcountry skier was rescued from Donner Peak on Wednesday after taking a “long fall”, according to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations. CHP’s H-20 was sent to rescue the injured skier along with a Helicopter Rescue Technicians team from the Truckee-Tahoe Regional Rescue Team. After the skier was hoisted up, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
Nevada troopers nab driver found with meth after multi-state chase, documents reveal
Nevada State Police arrested a driver accused of leading them on a multi-state chase who attempted to hit a trooper and was later found with methamphetamine, documents said.
8newsnow.com
'They'll keep leaving,' Retired Nevada State Police colonel sounds alarm over trooper crisis
A lack of funding and resources has created a public emergency on Nevada’s roads, retired Nevada State Police Col. Anne Carpenter said in a one-on-one interview Tuesday. ‘They’ll keep leaving,’ Retired Nevada State Police …. A lack of funding and resources has created a public emergency on...
8newsnow.com
Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring
Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Woman shares...
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
pvtimes.com
At 80, Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens eyes her 6th Nevada Senior Games swim title
What was once a hobby has turned into an annual event for success and achievements for Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens. Behrens, 80, grew up in Euclid, Ohio, just northeast of Cleveland, and lived there for nearly 45 years of her life before moving to the Las Vegas valley in 1988.
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California
(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
news3lv.com
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been no secret that eggs have seen some of the largest price increases among items at the grocery store. According to Instacart, data shows that the price of a dozen eggs has increased 54% year-over-year when they compared December 2022 to December 2021.
Record-Courier
Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County
Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on collision...
