Cyril, OK

Lenora Parton
3d ago

Evil truly walks among us. Why didn't the wife alert authorities when Athena was beaten? She is just as culpable as her husband!!

Rocky#1
3d ago

They never would have found that baby if he hadn’t told them that he bared her in Rush Springs. How barbaric this guy is. He will fry for this killing then what’s left will rot in hell.

Carrie Kimbrell
3d ago

They both should be charged. I can't believe it took this long for her to turn on him. it sickens me to think of what that sweet baby went through. She knew all along. Why didn't she stop him from beating that baby. It sounds like she stood by and watched it. They are both sick and evil and they will get what is coming to them whether in prison or when they meet their maker. RIP sweet Athena

