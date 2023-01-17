ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

thelivingstonpost.com

New free pantry in Howell open for business

There’s a new free pantry in the Howell City Depot Lot near the Howell Summit Gardens, and community members are encouraged to donate anything they can — large or small — to the cabinet. The pantry — which has a number of sponsors — was the brainchild...
HOWELL, MI
wlen.com

Adrian City Commission Votes For Fund Disbursement

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted ‘yes’ on the disbursement from the Riverview Terrace Response Fund for expenses directly related to moving property belonging to former residents. The funds will be used for a designated location, subject to restrictions as determined by the Emergency Operations...
ADRIAN, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton church disassociates itself from Boy Scouts

A Brighton church says it is severing its relationship with a local Boy Scout troop, citing concerns over a new merit badge. In a communication to parishioners, St. Patrick Catholic Church Head Pastor, Father Mathias Thelen, said that based on guidance from the Lansing Diocese he would formally disassociate the parish and school from both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.
BRIGHTON, MI
wlen.com

American 1 Credit Union Announces Internal Promotion

Adrian, MI – American 1 Credit Union has announced the internal promotion of Keleigh Ballinger to the Vice President of Branch Operations. Ballinger has been with American 1 since July 2018 and has received several promotions since then. The VP of Branch Operations position provides support and resources to...
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows

(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Sweetheart deal’

In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Zorn Joins Committees

Lansing, MI – State Representative Dale Zorn will serve as Republican vice chair of the House Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee during the 2023-2024 legislative session. He will also serve on the House Higher Education Committee. Additionally, Zorn has been named as Dean of the Republican Caucus by...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police dog in Wyandotte accused of stealing fellow officer's lunch

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police dog in Wyandotte has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's lunch."Stealing is not only a crime, but it is morally wrong too," the Wyandotte Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. Within the officer's sworn oath is the promise to protect a person's property."  The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 12. According to Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Bartwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he received a call to assist someone at the police department's jail. He left his lunch on the table to help. When Bartwig returned to the breakroom, his lunch was gone!"A short while later, Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Officer Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops," the department said on Facebook. "Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!"According to the Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Ice has been accused several times of taking food out of his coworker's hands as they walk by."WPD will consider our Facebook followers' opinions on how to proceed with this investigation."
WYANDOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
PARMA, MI
wlen.com

Tax Filing Season to Begin on Jan. 23rd

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County, and State of Michigan taxpayers can begin to file state individual income tax returns on January 23rd, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Individuals can file their state income tax return online, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
TOLEDO, OH

