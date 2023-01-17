Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Lenawee Community Foundation Held Meet-and-Greet for New President/CEO Bronna Kahle
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee Community Foundation held a meet-and-greet for their new President and CEO, Bronna Kahle, Tuesday morning. The event was held at the LCF building on Maumee Street in Adrian. Kahle talked to WLEN News after the meet-and-greet, and said that the support was overwhelming…. Kahle...
thelivingstonpost.com
New free pantry in Howell open for business
There’s a new free pantry in the Howell City Depot Lot near the Howell Summit Gardens, and community members are encouraged to donate anything they can — large or small — to the cabinet. The pantry — which has a number of sponsors — was the brainchild...
wlen.com
Adrian City Commission Votes For Fund Disbursement
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted ‘yes’ on the disbursement from the Riverview Terrace Response Fund for expenses directly related to moving property belonging to former residents. The funds will be used for a designated location, subject to restrictions as determined by the Emergency Operations...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton church disassociates itself from Boy Scouts
A Brighton church says it is severing its relationship with a local Boy Scout troop, citing concerns over a new merit badge. In a communication to parishioners, St. Patrick Catholic Church Head Pastor, Father Mathias Thelen, said that based on guidance from the Lansing Diocese he would formally disassociate the parish and school from both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.
thelivingstonpost.com
St. Pat’s pulls out of Scouts over badge it says contradicts church teachings on sexuality
Saying that the “Boy Scouts of twenty years ago is not the same as it is today,” Father Mathias Thelen of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brighton has “disassociated” the parish and St. Patrick’s School from the scouting program. “It’s not the Church who...
wlen.com
American 1 Credit Union Announces Internal Promotion
Adrian, MI – American 1 Credit Union has announced the internal promotion of Keleigh Ballinger to the Vice President of Branch Operations. Ballinger has been with American 1 since July 2018 and has received several promotions since then. The VP of Branch Operations position provides support and resources to...
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
fox2detroit.com
Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows
(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
fox2detroit.com
Wedding ring disappears from 92-year-old woman's hand at Monroe nursing home
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - For 50 years, Sandy Desautels' mother has worn her wedding ring. "My dad’s been dead 10 years in May. My mom was never the same after dad died. She held on to those rings because it held on to my dad," she said.
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Sweetheart deal’
In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
wlen.com
Four Local School Districts to Receive State Funding for School Resource Officers
Hudson, MI – Nearly 200 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public school academies received State of Michigan funding to support the hiring of school resource officers for the next three years. 195 entities, including four schools in Lenawee County, will split nearly $25 million. The funds administered by...
wlen.com
Zorn Joins Committees
Lansing, MI – State Representative Dale Zorn will serve as Republican vice chair of the House Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee during the 2023-2024 legislative session. He will also serve on the House Higher Education Committee. Additionally, Zorn has been named as Dean of the Republican Caucus by...
Police dog in Wyandotte accused of stealing fellow officer's lunch
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police dog in Wyandotte has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's lunch."Stealing is not only a crime, but it is morally wrong too," the Wyandotte Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. Within the officer's sworn oath is the promise to protect a person's property." The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 12. According to Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Bartwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he received a call to assist someone at the police department's jail. He left his lunch on the table to help. When Bartwig returned to the breakroom, his lunch was gone!"A short while later, Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Officer Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops," the department said on Facebook. "Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!"According to the Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Ice has been accused several times of taking food out of his coworker's hands as they walk by."WPD will consider our Facebook followers' opinions on how to proceed with this investigation."
WILX-TV
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
wlen.com
Tax Filing Season to Begin on Jan. 23rd
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County, and State of Michigan taxpayers can begin to file state individual income tax returns on January 23rd, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Individuals can file their state income tax return online, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
HometownLife.com
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
