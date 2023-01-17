Read full article on original website
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 35 points and nine rebounds and Jordan Geronimo added 13 and eight as Indiana upset Illinois 80-65 on Thursday night in Champaign. Ill. The two forwards met with the media following the game, and here is the full video and transcript.
"I got to tour the Minnesota campus, meet all the new coaching staff, take a photo shoot, spend the entire day with the new running backs coach and watch a amazing basketball game," 2024 Illinois running back Jaydon Wright said about his Gopher Junior Day visit on Monday. "I also spoke with Coach Fleck a lot, but getting to know coach Nic McKissic-Luke was amazing. He gave me a great tour on campus for it being my first actual tour around there. He said he loves my film and the person I am outside of football. He will push me to be the best I can be everyday. He also told me that his #1 rule is to show up everyday and give him my all and best. He also said that I am the person they truly want and I can do something great there!
The Indiana Hoosiers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Indiana Illinois prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Indiana Illinois. The Indiana Hoosiers were playing like a Big Ten championship contender early in the season. Trayce Jackson-Davis, IU’s elite big...
CHAMPAIGN -- Illini wide receiver Khmari Thompson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he announced on Thursday. Thompson transferred to Illinois prior to the 2020 season and did not catch a pass in three seasons with the program. He played in 18 games and had 12 kick returns for 234 yards, all during the 2020 season. He joined Illinois after beginning his career at Missouri.
Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses an 80-65 loss to Indiana on Thursday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Indiana returns to action on Sunday with a Noon Eastern tip against Michigan State in Bloomington. Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Geronimo discuss the game | Three keys,...
Indiana basketball (11-6, 2-4) battles the Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 4-3) on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
CHAMPAIGN — When Brad Underwood recruited Ty Rodgers, he saw a 6-foot-6 forward who could guard here and there and affect winning everywhere. Rodgers is a bit of a chameleon on defense for this Illinois team. In Monday’s win at Minnesota he guarded anyone from the point guard to versatile big man Dawson Garcia and everyone in between. The offensive game is a work in progress, but Rodgers’ defensive versatility and effort as a rebounder is enough to crack minutes in the Illini rotation.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Coach TV: Mike Woodson's complete postgame comments after Indiana's 80-65 Big Ten road win at Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s new contract extension announced last month is now public, with multiple details outlining several bonuses. As reported previously, Bielema is set to receive a seven-figure bump in pay for this year, with his total compensation at $6 million for 2023. Annual $150,000 raises will follow in the […]
Come February 11th, people in C-U and surrounding areas will have another option for abortion care. Equity Clinic will be run by Ohio OBGYN Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, and will be located at 2111 W. Park Court in Champaign. Demand for abortions in Illinois has increased as surrounding states have implemented...
ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Atlanta Police Department reports the missing juvenile has been located. According to police, Emma E. Remington,17 of Atlanta, IL went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. Police describe her to be 5'3 weighing 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was...
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity reported around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday at TownePlace Suites, located at 603 S. Sixth St. in Champaign. Hotel staff reported that a housekeeper had found a guest room containing various pieces of mail with the intended recipients’...
Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving …. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital. CURE ACT INTRODUCED. Lights On! program begins in Bloomington. Lights On!...
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
