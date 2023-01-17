ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

First-ever Bojangles hard tea headed to stores

If you love sweet tea from Bojangles, there’s an adult version headed to stores. The hard tea will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants and will only be sold at participating retailers, which will include Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart and Food Lion.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
C. Heslop

All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close

Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
TODAY.com

A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed

A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year

In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Thrillist

Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January

It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.

Comments / 0

Community Policy