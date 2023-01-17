Read full article on original website
First-ever Bojangles hard tea headed to stores
If you love sweet tea from Bojangles, there’s an adult version headed to stores. The hard tea will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants and will only be sold at participating retailers, which will include Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart and Food Lion.
Bojangles creates hard sweat tea with Appalachian Mountain Brewery
Bojangles teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to create an alcoholic beverage called the Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. This is a first for both companies.
Sierra Mist has been scrapped by PepsiCo to be replaced with another soft drink to compete with Sprite
Pepsico, Inc. has announced the discontinuance of its Sierra Mist lemon-lime soda. Its replacement is Starry, a citrus-flavored soda rolled out to compete with Coca-Cola's Sprite.
In-N-Out Announced Its First Restaurant Location Outside Of The West Coast—And These States Are Feeling Betrayed
For 75 years, In-N-Out customers have been reassured that the beloved fast food chain would only open locations along the West Coast. With all of the restaurants located either in California or neighboring states, it came as a shock to many fans when...
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close
Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed
A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year
In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January
It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves
Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
M&M's new packaging is causing a stir
M&M'S is releasing a pack that contains its only female, um, characters.
Chips Ahoy Is Launching This New Cookie Flavor In Honor of Its 60th Birthday
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
