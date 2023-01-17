Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Fatal Stabbing in Santa Monica Arrested In Michigan
A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed Abou-Arabi to the killing, according to Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD. The evidence was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and a felony complaint for extradition was filed, Flores said.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting
A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
LASD: Off-Duty Deputy’s Death Was a Suicide
A 33-year-old off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy fatally shot himself early Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff’s department confirmed to City News Service that the deputy...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Suspect Arrested for Killing Two Dogs and Injuring Another in Sun Valley
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing two dogs and injuring a third in Sun Valley, police said Thursday. Alejandro Flores, 45, of Sun Valley, was booked on suspicion of animal cruelty, with bail set at $60,000, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the 9200 block...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Academy Graduates 81 New Deputies and Police Officers
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presided over an academy graduation ceremony for 81 new deputies and police officers from the sheriff’s academy Friday. Among those on hand for the 10 a.m. Friday ceremony at East Los Angeles College were Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and officials from the Glendale, Santa Monica, Sierra Madre and Los Angeles School police departments.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in House in South Los Angeles Area
A fire burned through the roof of a historic house in the South Los Angeles area Friday, and firefighters were working to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to other structures. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of East 29th Street at 11:15 a.m., said Brian Humphrey...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killings of Two in Long Beach
An ex-felon pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder charges stemming from a shooting in the summer of 2021 that left two men dead in Long Beach. Efren Abril, 23, is charged with the Aug. 5, 2021, killings of 29-year-old Antonio Parra and 28-year-old Brian Gomez, both of Long Beach. Officers...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
mynewsla.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Officials Release More Details of Jail Beating
Orange County sheriff’s officials Thursday released more details about the beating of a jail inmate that left him comatose. Emilio Rosalesoseguera, 44, was attacked in intervals multiple times by 13 other inmates in the Men’s Central Jail in Santa Ana over 37 minutes on the morning of Jan. 11, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Alhambra
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend. The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Alhambra police officers sent to the location found a man...
mynewsla.com
Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico
A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Charged in Huntington Beach Shooting
Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
mynewsla.com
Young Man Accused of Killing MoVal Boy During Holdup Arraigned
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Kidnap-Rape of Woman in Orange County
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Thursday with abducting a woman from the Main Place Mall parking structure in Santa Ana and raping her in Orange. According to court records, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the parking structure of the mall on Monday and forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange and raping her there. He stole some personal property from her and fled, police alleged.
mynewsla.com
Four Fountain Valley Home Invasion Suspects Arrested
Four men suspected of committing a home invasion robbery and other crimes in Fountain Valley were arrested following a chase that ended in Long Beach, police said Wednesday. The robbery was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne Street, near Warner Avenue, according to Fountain Valley Police Department Detective Sgt. Bill Hughes.
mynewsla.com
Bogus Bomb Threat Prompts Search at High School Campus
A bomb threat directed at a Moreno Valley high school Friday prompted a through search of the campus, where nothing was found. According to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department, an anonymous caller phoned the Riverside County sheriff’s Moreno Valley station shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, saying “They had paid someone to place a bomb in the boys’ gym (at Rancho Verde High School).”
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect
Authorities Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach. Officers dispatched on Dec. 20, about 1:05 a.m., to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Seventh Street located a man with a gunshot wounds to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff
A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., will provide...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Release Photos of Credit Card Theft Suspect
Authorities Thursday circulated photos of a man they believe used someone else’s credit cards to purchase items at retail stores in Santa Clarita. The suspect used the victim’s cards on May 29, 2022 to buy items at Best Buy, Macy’s, Arco, Panda Express and Turner’s Outdoorsman, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported.
