California State

National Hurricane Center issues rare January tropical weather outlook

By Samantha Wnek, Emily Shapiro
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTsdb_0kHUYk7000

The National Hurricane Center on Monday issued a rare tropical weather outlook for January: a strong, non-tropical low pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean.

The powerful storm, located about 300 miles north of Bermuda, will soon lose steam. It was unable to transition to a subtropical or tropical cyclone as it moved north on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gEtU_0kHUYk7000
ABC News - PHOTO: The National Hurricane Center has issued a rare tropical weather outlook for January: a strong non-tropical low pressure system that had been churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 300 miles north of Bermuda.
MORE: California braces for 1 more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding

This system was responsible for the blast of snow to coastal New England on Sunday and Monday. Parts of Massachusetts picked up 4.5 inches of snow. Boston, which has had a below-average snowfall this winter, got their biggest hit of snow with 3.5 inches.

It's rare for an Atlantic storm to develop in January. Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The most recent January hurricane was Alex in 2016, which reached Category 1 strength. Alex made landfall as a tropical storm in Portugal's Azores islands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unPbS_0kHUYk7000
