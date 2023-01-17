Read full article on original website
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Did You Know These 5 Iconic Food Brands Are From Western New York?
The Buffalo area has much more food to be famous for than pizza and wings - and you might not even realize it. Have you ever looked at the label of one of your favorite foods to see where it was made? Trust us, a lot of people don’t. But we know for a fact there are a lot of nerds out there (or, uh…detectives?) who love to know where the food they’re eating comes from.
40 Amazing Names Given To Western New York Snow Plows
Erie county had people submit ideas to name 40 plows, and they have released the first 10 names. They are amazing. Snow isn't much fun, but it's a way of life for Buffalo and Western New York. While at times it shuts us down, it generally doesn't stop us from our day-to-day lives all thanks to the people who plow our streets. It's not an easy job, and it has some long hours.
All The Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and while everyone is looking forward to the Buffalo-Cincinnati game this weekend, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly and some snowfall predicted...
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca. I was driving down Transit Road a couple of weeks ago and I saw this person slowly walking...
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
wnypapers.com
New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County
It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
Where To Take Someone You Hate In Buffalo
You know what they say! "Revenge is a dish best served cold,"…or if you're from Buffalo, with ranch dressing on the side. Back in 2005, the Buffalo Niagara Cultural Tourism Initiative reported that the Buffalo Niagara region brought approximately 16 million visitors to the area every year. Although the...
Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
Local Rollercoaster Celebrating 33 Year Anniversary At Darien Lake
We've got some awesome rollercoasters here in Western New York. It's hard to believe that this one has been around for 33 years. Does this picture look familiar to you? If you've been around Western New York for a few years now, you might recognize this picture from Darien Lake. It's a picture of the construction of one of their most iconic roller coasters.
Is Party City Closing Their Stores In New York?
On the heels of its bankruptcy announcement, many people are wondering if Party City will be closing down its stores here in New York. One of the largest party stores in the country filed for bankruptcy citing a major decline in sales. According to Fox News, Party City has filed...
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why.
Scorpion Found In Raspberries In Western New York?
There are a number of things you hope not to find in any food you are about to eat but the top of the list has to be a scorpion! There is a Facebook post that is getting plenty of attention these days from a guy who found one in his raspberries!
Why Is Everyone In Buffalo So Tired This Week?
Yawn. Something about this week has made so many of us want to curl up in our beds and stay there. The gray skies, the pouring rain, the freezing temperatures - all of which make some of us in Buffalo feel, well, blah. This, of course, comes with the territory...
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State
These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL. Someone told us they...
Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School
A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
More Regal Theaters Closing Including 6 In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country.
investigativepost.org
Tax breaks for fast food in Niagara Falls
There's a catch, though. The subsidies are only available to projects that otherwise wouldn't be economically feasible, and the developer told Investigative Post he doesn't need them to proceed. A fast-food franchise developer is looking to bring an A&W and Moe’s Southwest Grill to downtown Niagara Falls — and is...
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
There are millions of people who smoke in New York State. Consider New York City...how many smokers? Doesn't that have an impact?
3 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed; total dead in WNY now stands at 47
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths because of the storm to 47. Forty-six of the deaths were in Erie County, mostly in Buffalo, and one death was in Niagara County. Erie County Executive Mark...
Buffalo Water customers without fluoride for nearly a decade, report shows
Tucked inside a Buffalo Water report is a troubling statistic. City residents have not had fluoride in their water for eight years.
