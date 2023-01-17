ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Did You Know These 5 Iconic Food Brands Are From Western New York?

The Buffalo area has much more food to be famous for than pizza and wings - and you might not even realize it. Have you ever looked at the label of one of your favorite foods to see where it was made? Trust us, a lot of people don’t. But we know for a fact there are a lot of nerds out there (or, uh…detectives?) who love to know where the food they’re eating comes from.
BUFFALO, NY
40 Amazing Names Given To Western New York Snow Plows

Erie county had people submit ideas to name 40 plows, and they have released the first 10 names. They are amazing. Snow isn't much fun, but it's a way of life for Buffalo and Western New York. While at times it shuts us down, it generally doesn't stop us from our day-to-day lives all thanks to the people who plow our streets. It's not an easy job, and it has some long hours.
BUFFALO, NY
New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County

It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Where To Take Someone You Hate In Buffalo

You know what they say! "Revenge is a dish best served cold,"…or if you're from Buffalo, with ranch dressing on the side. Back in 2005, the Buffalo Niagara Cultural Tourism Initiative reported that the Buffalo Niagara region brought approximately 16 million visitors to the area every year. Although the...
BUFFALO, NY
Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
BUFFALO, NY
Local Rollercoaster Celebrating 33 Year Anniversary At Darien Lake

We've got some awesome rollercoasters here in Western New York. It's hard to believe that this one has been around for 33 years. Does this picture look familiar to you? If you've been around Western New York for a few years now, you might recognize this picture from Darien Lake. It's a picture of the construction of one of their most iconic roller coasters.
NEW YORK STATE
Is Party City Closing Their Stores In New York?

On the heels of its bankruptcy announcement, many people are wondering if Party City will be closing down its stores here in New York. One of the largest party stores in the country filed for bankruptcy citing a major decline in sales. According to Fox News, Party City has filed...
NEW YORK STATE
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State

These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL. Someone told us they...
Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
Tax breaks for fast food in Niagara Falls

There's a catch, though. The subsidies are only available to projects that otherwise wouldn't be economically feasible, and the developer told Investigative Post he doesn't need them to proceed. A fast-food franchise developer is looking to bring an A&W and Moe’s Southwest Grill to downtown Niagara Falls — and is...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
