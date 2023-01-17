ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names "Best Team In Basketball"

Stephen A. Smith is all in on the Boston Celtics. During Friday's episode of First Take, the ESPN analyst named the C's as the "best team in basketball." "Boston's the best team in basketball. ... Right now, the Boston Celtics are EASILY the favorites to win it all," he said. Last night, the ...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trade with Bears to secure No. 1 pick in latest 33rd Team mock draft

The Houston Texans were roundly scorned for their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 with less than a minute to go. Houston also converted a two-point conversion with Mills connecting with Akins to help Houston finish 3-13-1 on the year.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Potential Candidates to Replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame

Notre Dame announced Thursday that Mike Brey’s tenure with the Irish would come to an end upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 basketball season. He will address the mutual decision with Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The following are candidates Irish Illustrated believes Notre Dame...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley's No. 1 Team Pick

Charles Barkley is a proud Auburn alum, but he had to give Alabama men's basketball their just due during Wednesday's appearance on "The Next Round." The 16-2 Crimson Tide are ranked fourth in the latest AP poll, but Barkley believes Nate Oats' team is the best in the nation.  “Alabama's the ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster

At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Sabonis

Sacramento Kings star player Domantas Sabonis is side-lined due to a non-COVID illness. Another team member had to miss the game due to illness. Fans were understandably worried about his well-being and awaited word from the player’s loved ones. Domantas Sabonis’ wife, Shashana Sabonis, has not come out with any update on the media. His wife is a professional dancer who never misses a match to cheer on her husband. Recently, she also brought her son to watch his dad play. There aren’t many details available regarding the NBA player’s family. Therefore, we reveal more about his wife in this Shashana Sabonis wiki.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
