Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Mueller: Keeping Canada shows Steelers just don't get it
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally saw the light. Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney got together, took stock of the way that the NFL’s remaining teams play offense, and decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. Rooney said he would foot the bill, and Tomlin got to work immediately, using his extensive network of contacts to find the next up-and-coming innovator to maximize Kenny Pickett’s talents.
Ranking Detroit Lions' 15 unrestricted free agents: WR DJ Chark tops the list
The free agent negotiating period opens in a little over seven weeks, but the Detroit Lions will be active trying to re-sign some of their own free agents well before then. Most of the Lions’ 15 unrestricted free agents have expressed a desire publicly to return to Detroit, and Lions general manager Brad Holmes said the “majority” of those players have said the same thing behind closed doors.
